COVID-19 cancels Burlington chamber's annual banquet fundraiser

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled its annual banquet and awards event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 20 at Veterans Terrace, usually attracts more than 300 people at $50 each, and is one of the chamber's biggest fundraisers.

However, an auction that takes place during the banquet is going ahead online, with bidding starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 11 at the website charityauction.bid/BACCauction.

Bidding closes at 10 p.m. Jan. 20.

Chamber officials are still accepting donated items for the auction, and other donations can be made, too, to help the chamber recover from the canceled event.

Jan Ludtke, executive director of the chamber, said in a Facebook post that the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic will not allow officials to bring people together at Veterans Terrace.

"We are committed to do our part to help protect our guests — our fellow businessmen and women — at our events," Ludtke wrote. "We extend our sincere thanks to everyone for their ongoing support and dedication during this challenging time."

Contact the chamber with any questions at 262-763-6044 or email info@burlingtonchamber.org.

