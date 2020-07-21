COVID-19 cancels 8th grade class trips; questions raised on funds

Durkin also found that legally, parents could sign an affidavit stating that the laptop won’t be sold for profit or used for anything else, which would tackle the potential for students to profit off the laptops, a concern Siena raised.

Again, the organization administration originally said no, giving the reason that the school year was over and the budget was already finalized. Adding something else would raise auditing concerns.

Durkin also proposed the idea of taking a trip, but because the students are no longer in school and under Siena care, the organization said that would raise liability issues.

Siena proposed a program to allow the students to purchase the Chromebooks they’ve been using for the past three years.

Many parents argued that the Chromebooks had little market value. Durkin said if that ended up being the case, he would donate his daughter’s or give it to someone else because the family wouldn’t want it.

A possible donor problem

Durkin was contacted by Siena’s lawyer and was told that Siena is working to figure out who the donors are for the fundraising account. Donors are mostly made up of alumni of the organization, plus families and friends.