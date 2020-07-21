COVID-19 cancels 8th grade class trips; questions raised on funds

RACINE — While grade-school students have missed out on nearly every end-of-year activity, including school sports, celebrations and ceremonies, eighth-grade students and parents at St. Joseph’s School are hoping they’re not missing out on $18,000 they raised for a now-canceled trip to New York.
Eighth-graders at St. Joseph’s, St. Rita School and St. Lucy Parish School of the Siena Catholic Schools of Racine system have been raising funds the past three years for larger travels that have since been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Siena and parents of its students are dealing with many unknowns and it’s unclear how the extra fundraising dollars are going to be spent, although some progress is being made.
A three-year goal
Sam Adams has been a part of fundraisers at St. Joseph’s. As a parent of a graduating eighth-grader, she’s participated in more than one.
The students of the St. Joseph’s Class of 2020 knew they wanted to go to New York since sixth grade and knew that was a pretty lofty goal to achieve. So, they worked to raise about $18,000 total for their trip – with 16 students in the class, that averages $1,125 per student.
Fundraisers included several activities throughout the years, including a golf outing, trivia night and selling hot lunches and out-of-uniform passes for students.
Every student participated in at least one fundraiser, Adams said.
St. Joseph’s was working with a travel agent and the money for New York was set aside, ready to go. The travel deposit was submitted … and then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Students and parents waited a bit to see if the trip could be postponed, but March turned into May and families at St. Joseph’s realized the trip wasn’t happening. Parents also decided it wasn’t best to send their children to New York City, one of the hardest-hit U.S. cities for coronavirus.
“We knew the trip was off the table at this point,” Adams said.
The refund
The travel deposit was refunded. But the next question was how the school was going to spend the $18,000.
Adams, along with other parents have brought several suggestions to Siena.
One suggestion was that the money would be divided equally between students to pay tuition for the Class of 2020’s next school year — many students will be going to St. Catherine’s High School, which also is a Siena school, or other private schools that have tuition requirements. Other options parents suggested were to have the money pay for uniforms or school supplies.
“All of the families have been impacted (financially) because of the pandemic,” Adams said.
A graduation Mass will be held Aug. 9, but with COVID-19 restrictions. Administration will be purchasing caps and gowns with the money.
Typically, eighth-graders use fundraiser money to pay for gifts for staff. Administration said staff gifts are allowed this year, as well as maybe having a “graduation activity,” to possibly be held in October. However, no parents or students expressed interest in having an activity this late in 2020, Adams said.
Administration also originally said no to buying tuition, uniforms or supplies for students, which was additionally proposed by parents. The reason given was tax issues. Because Siena is a nonprofit, administration was worried about the organization’s tax-exempt status.
Parents lastly urged Siena to use the money to purchase laptops for students — which they could use as they go into high school. The $1,125 left per student would fit in the price range for most laptops.
Again, administration originally said no.
“It just didn’t really make much sense,” Adams said, emphasizing that the money comes from a fundraising account as opposed to another financial or budgeted account for the school.
Siena response
However, Siena has let students and parents know that it is handling the subject.
Siena President Brenda White issued a letter last Wednesday to parents that said the organization is working with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, risk managers, auditors, legal counsel and the Racine Health Department to determine what expenditures would qualify for these funds and would be allowed within COVID-19 restrictions.
“We want to and will honor the Class of 2020 with the money they have raised and are currently working to find an acceptable and timely resolution. This money is being held in a separate account for the Class of 2020 to be used for eligible purposes,” the letter read.
White told the Journal Times that she is working with staff to make sure the graduating students are celebrated. She understands what a difficult time it can be for families during the pandemic, wants to give credit where it is due and spend the money in a meaningful way.
Legal action
Tom Durkin, an attorney at Racine-based Cabranes, Durkin & Longdin Law Offices, has a student in the St. Joseph’s 2020 eighth-grade class. He met with parents via Zoom on this issue, then consulted a longtime friend who is a tax attorney to see what answers he could find.
Durkin found that buying supplies such as a laptop was an educational expense and so the purchase wouldn’t jeopardize the tax-exempt status.
Durkin also found that legally, parents could sign an affidavit stating that the laptop won’t be sold for profit or used for anything else, which would tackle the potential for students to profit off the laptops, a concern Siena raised.
Again, the organization administration originally said no, giving the reason that the school year was over and the budget was already finalized. Adding something else would raise auditing concerns.
Durkin also proposed the idea of taking a trip, but because the students are no longer in school and under Siena care, the organization said that would raise liability issues.
Siena proposed a program to allow the students to purchase the Chromebooks they’ve been using for the past three years.
Many parents argued that the Chromebooks had little market value. Durkin said if that ended up being the case, he would donate his daughter’s or give it to someone else because the family wouldn’t want it.
A possible donor problem
Durkin was contacted by Siena’s lawyer and was told that Siena is working to figure out who the donors are for the fundraising account. Donors are mostly made up of alumni of the organization, plus families and friends.
If the donors are OK with the fundraiser money going to students instead of for the trip, the money will be divided equally among students, according to Adams.
Otherwise, if donors are not OK with money going to students, payments will go back to the donors. After donor dollars are exhausted, whatever is left in the account will go to the students, according to Adams.
When asked to confirm this donor investigation, Siena declined to comment.
However, Adams as well as other parents are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“This is all good news,” Adams said. “I’m much, much happier. Hopefully it all pans out appropriately. I think we’re going to have a happy ending here.”
While Adams said Siena is making strides in the right direction, she’s not going to be fully satisfied until she sees the resolution.
“It’s July. We don’t want to deal with this anymore. Once it’s all closed out, then we will be happy,” she said.
Durkin echoed Adams’ thoughts. “By now it’s July and we don’t have anything specific on the table,” Durkin said. “My hope is that there’s significant progress towards a resolution so that we don’t have to consider further (civil legal) action.”
“If it gets to that point, it’s going to be a sad day,” he said. “At this point, all options remain on the table.”
Affecting three schools
Therese Fellner had an eighth-grader at St. Rita School. St. Rita’s Class of 2020 was planning a trip to Washington D.C. that also was canceled.
St. Rita’s students also participated in fundraisers for the past three years. Students had gone on smaller field trips throughout that left the fundraising account balance at about $4,000 by the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Parents envisioned that half of the $4,000 would go to purchasing a Class of 2020 gift, a common tradition, and half would go to the school to use for next year’s graduating class or maybe playground improvements, Fellner said.
St. Rita’s administration has not given any clear answers as to how money will be spent, but Fellner said a Siena lawyer had contacted her, giving her similar remarks to those told to Adams. Fellner anticipates a resolution soon because she was told Siena administration is working to see how funds can return to students.
Parents of St. Rita’s had asked administration for an outdoor gathering, abiding by CDC guidelines. They were asking for $2,000 for this activity.
Administration initially did not fulfill the request and St. Rita Principal Jennifer Jeffers ordered custom sweatshirts for each of the 22 students with their high school logo on it. The sweatshirts were given out along with a gift bag for students at St. Rita eighth-grade graduation Mass on Sunday evening.
“All the parents supported that,” Fellner said. “We were very thankful that the principal moved that forward. It’s something that the kids will use.”
While parents were happy with the sweatshirts, it only cost about $800, so there’s still money left in the fundraising account.
Parents ended up planning a gathering at Jellystone Park in Caledonia on Friday for the graduates. Funds for the gathering came out of parents’ pockets.
“It was a great day, everything that we could’ve hoped for, for the kids,” Fellner said. “To forego celebration … we weren’t willing to let that go.”
But Fellner is optimistic about Siena finding a solution for families. She as well as other parents are just hoping to get their Jellystone costs reimbursed — the total ended up just more than $1,850.
“We don’t really care what happens to the rest of the balance,” Fellner said. “However they want to make it happen is fine with me, as long as we’re able to access the funds and pay for the (Jellystone) event.”
