COVID-19 reaches 707 Wisconsin cases; Racine County stays at eight

"As the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, Ascension Wisconsin is diligently monitoring the situation to ensure we are protecting our patients, associates and the communities we are privileged to serve," a statement from Ascension read.

For additional information on financial assistance in Ascension Wisconsin, go online to: healthcare.ascension.org/Financial-Assistance/Wisconsin.

Getting tested

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is launching drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Individuals who wish to be tested must first be prescreened by an Ascension Medical Group provider, by phone, or virtually using Ascension Online Care at ascension.org/OnlineCare.

The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be given an appointment for drive-thru testing at the appropriate site.