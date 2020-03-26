COVID-19 reaches 707 Wisconsin cases; Racine County now at 10

MADISON — A total of 707 cases of COVID-19, and eight deaths, had been confirmed in Wisconsin as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.

That total included eight COVID-19 cases in Racine County which was unchanged from Wednesday. Later in the day, when county officials released their daily update, they announced that total is now up to ten. One was reported by Central Racine County Health Department and the other by Racine Public Health Department.

Milwaukee County still had the greatest number of confirmed cases in the state with 347, followed by Dane County with 114, and Waukesha County with 56. Kenosha County had five additional cases reported on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 19. Walworth County’s total remained at five.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a total of eight deaths from COVID-19 statewide: five in Milwaukee County and one each in Dane, Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Thirty-seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 12,290 total COVID-19 tests were recorded in Wisconsin, with 11,583 coming back negative, according to DHS. Just less than 6% of people have tested positive.

County calls for poll workers