COVID-19 reaches 707 Wisconsin cases; Racine County now at 10

MADISON — A total of 707 cases of COVID-19, and eight deaths, had been confirmed in Wisconsin as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.
That total included eight COVID-19 cases in Racine County which was unchanged from Wednesday. Later in the day, when county officials released their daily update, they announced that total is now up to ten. One was reported by Central Racine County Health Department and the other by Racine Public Health Department.
Milwaukee County still had the greatest number of confirmed cases in the state with 347, followed by Dane County with 114, and Waukesha County with 56. Kenosha County had five additional cases reported on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 19. Walworth County’s total remained at five.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a total of eight deaths from COVID-19 statewide: five in Milwaukee County and one each in Dane, Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.
Thirty-seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 12,290 total COVID-19 tests were recorded in Wisconsin, with 11,583 coming back negative, according to DHS. Just less than 6% of people have tested positive.
County calls for poll workers
Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen, on behalf of municipal clerks, is seeking Racine County residents who are willing to serve as poll workers for the April 7 election. Many current poll workers are older and among those most at risk for COVID-19 and therefore not be able to work during this election.
"Having enough poll workers is critical to ensuring the democratic process continues and that the election is completed as safely as possible," the release stated.
Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker should apply directly to their town, village or city clerk. A link to the public officials directory with contact information is available at racinecounty.com/government/county-clerk/public-officials-directory.
Poll workers must be qualified voters of Racine County, be able to read and write fluently in the English language, and not be a candidate for any office that’s being voted on at that polling place. The county stated that heavy precautions are being taken to ensure that poll workers are safe and protected during the election.
Racine County and municipalities continue to encourage people to request a mailed absentee ballot by visiting myvote.wi.gov, as the safest way to participate in the election.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other officials have requested that Gov. Tony Evers push the election further back in order to guarantee full participation and maintaining everyone's safety. But in a moment of bipartisan agreement at the state level, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have said they want the election to happen on time.
City issues parks rules
Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, per the State of Wisconsin Safer at Home emergency order, has issued a list of closures and guidelines for public use of park space.
The following areas are closed until April 24, unless amended by state government:
- Owen-Davies dog park.
- All playground areas and equipment.
- All park pavilions and restrooms.
- Athletic fields and courts (team and contact sports are prohibited).
- Golf courses.
- Community centers.
The closures may be extended if public health circumstances require it.
These areas are open for biking, walking, hiking or running:
- Park green spaces.
- Walking/bike paths.
- Beach areas.
- Johnson Park dog run.
Gatherings of any number of people not part of a single household or living unit are prohibited. A distance of at least 6 feet between individuals is expected.
Questions may be directed to the parks office at 262-636-9131 or prcs@cityofracine.org.
Ascension will not charge
Ascension Wisconsin announced Wednesday that uninsured COVID-19 patients will not be charged for testing or treatment and COVID-19 patients with insurance will not have to make any out-of-pocket payments.
Also out of recognition of the downturn in the economy, the health system that operates Ascension All Saints Hospital updated its financial hardship policy so:
- Financial assistance applications will be valid for one year to reduce the burden of re-application.
- The hospital's payment grace period has been extended to four months (120 days). Patients who are unable to make their monthly payments, should call the number listed on their billing statement to have a hold placed on their account.
"As the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, Ascension Wisconsin is diligently monitoring the situation to ensure we are protecting our patients, associates and the communities we are privileged to serve," a statement from Ascension read.
For additional information on financial assistance in Ascension Wisconsin, go online to: healthcare.ascension.org/Financial-Assistance/Wisconsin.
Getting tested
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is launching drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Individuals who wish to be tested must first be prescreened by an Ascension Medical Group provider, by phone, or virtually using Ascension Online Care at ascension.org/OnlineCare.
The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be given an appointment for drive-thru testing at the appropriate site.
At the testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle at all times. An Ascension associate will look up the patient’s information in the electronic health record to confirm that they have been screened and require testing. Insurance information will be collected for follow-up purposes, if it’s not already entered into the electronic health record. An Ascension associate will confirm that the patient has an established Ascension provider. There is no upfront charge for the testing.
Nasal swab samples will be collected and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis, which can take up to one week. Patients will be provided this information at the time of testing. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with results. Positive results will be alerted to the Wisconsin Department of Health.
In Racine County, drive-thru testing is available at Urgent Care site of the Ascension Wisconsin Health Center in Mount Pleasant, 10180 Washington Ave.
County Board to meet virtually
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave released video messages to the community with some thoughts on the COVID-19 outbreak. As both Schmaling and Delagrave note, it’s imperative for residents to stay home to the fullest extent possible to protect not only their health, but the health of their fellow community members.
Delagrave also issued an administrative order on Thursday which formalizes procedures for the Racine County Board to conduct meetings virtually in light of the public health emergency. A copy of the order can be found on the County's website.
Concerned about COVID-19?
