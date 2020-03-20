COVID-19: 4 Racine County cases, salons close, virus possibly at Cree Lighting

RACINE COUNTY — “Things will get worse,” Gov. Tony Evers said Friday, after announcing that there are now a total of three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
And while none of those deaths have occurred in Racine County, the county had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Three states, including Illinois, stiffened their lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the day, public health experts repeated the importance of hygiene and social distancing. In the City of Racine, aid has been offered to the smallest businesses to help them stay open throughout this crisis.
Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities were ordered to close by 5 p.m. Friday, by order of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers.
Also included in a Friday decree from the governor’s office were the following orders:
- Bars and restaurants are both allowed to remain open for takeout only; bars are allowed to offer carryout sales of alcohol as well as food. “This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency,” the release said.
Laundromats, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions are allowed to remain open.
‘Things will get worse’
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased to 206 as of 2 p.m. Friday, and that number was announced before Racine County confirmed its fourth case and neighboring Walworth County confirmed its third.
On Thursday, there were 155 confirmed cases in the state.
Evers on Thursday night confirmed the first two deaths, a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County and a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The third death, a 66-year-old man in Milwaukee, was reported Friday.
The two City of Racine cases, and most of Kenosha County’s cases, were the result of community spread — meaning they caught the virus locally, not from traveling to a “high-risk area” or having confirmed contact with someone else who was known to have the virus.
On Thursday, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, said in a statement: “We want to determine exposure routes and identify contacts who will need to be notified, quarantined and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 ... it is important to note that these individuals are not linked with any school, child care or long-term care facility.”
Cree Lighting
A Cree Lighting employee has come down with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, though that person did not know as of Thursday evening whether they have the virus. No update was available as of Friday afternoon.
“At this time there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases at our Racine, Wisconsin facility,” a Thursday night statement from the company read. “There is one person who is symptomatic, and with our support, that person is in the process of learning more. Our thoughts are with this person during this stressful time.”
Cree Lighting stated that as the company waits for confirmation whether or not that individual has the COVID-19 virus, it is “treating this with an abundance of caution and handling this as a presumptive positive.”
“We have required anyone who had prolonged exposure or close contact with this person to self-quarantine for up to 14 days depending on test results,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our employees and their families is our top priority.”
Shelter at home ordered in multiple states
The states of California, New York and Illinois have issued “Shelter at Home” advisories.
Regarding Illinois’ lockdown, the Chicago Tribune reported: “Residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well.”
Gov. Evers said Friday, regarding a shelter-in-place order, “I think we will be able to avoid that.” Still, Evers has repeatedly encouraged people to stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible.
Loans and Tax Day
The federal government has directed lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days, President Donald Trump announced Friday morning as part of a media briefing.
“If we need more, we’ll extend that for a period of time. Borrowers should contact their lenders. We have given them very strong instructions so we’ve temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans,” the president said.
The federal government has also delayed Tax Day from April 15 to July 15.
Wisconsin’s Tax Day has not changed yet, but it might. On Friday, Evers said: “The Department of Revenue is looking at all taxes that we receive in the state and looking at what alternatives are possible. We’ll keep people informed on that.”
Parkside postpones commencement
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced Friday that it will delay face-to-face spring commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 16.
A release from Parkside said the decision was made “after careful consideration for the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and their families.”
A similar announcement came Friday from UW-Milwaukee.
Election postponement possible
The mayors of Green Bay, Appleton and Neenah joined together to object to holding the April 7 spring election and presidential primary, given concerns about spreading the virus. The mayors — two Republicans and one Democrat — said the election should be delayed so it could be conducted by mail-in ballot only.
Moving ahead with the election without any changes is a “logistical train wreck and a public health travesty,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.
Evers and legislative leaders have said they plan to proceed as scheduled, even though several other states delayed their spring elections.
“Moving this date is not going to solve the problem,” Evers said. “We could move it to June, it could be worse in June. It could be worse in May.”
Republican Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald said, “We understand these are challenging times, but currently we have no plans to change the rules while voting is already underway.”
To make sure polling places are fully staffed, Evers encouraged residents to volunteer with their local municipalities, although he noted that the National Guard may be called upon to help out.
Harley suspended
Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson temporarily suspended production at its three U.S. manufacturing plants after an employee at its suburban Milwaukee facility tested positive for the virus. The motorcycle maker suspended production at its Wisconsin plants in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk, and at its facility in York, Pennsylvania.
Burlington Town Hall closed
The Town of Burlington on Friday became the latest Racine County community to announce curtailing of municipal services. In a press statement released on Friday, town officials said Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, will be closed to the general public with limited exceptions. For services that cannot be done online, by phone or through the township’s drop box at the Town Hall, an appointment may be scheduled if necessary.
Town Hall will also be open for in-person absentee voting, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 through April 3. However, officials are strongly encouraging people to request absentee ballots so they can vote from home.
The town’s police services will continue to run at full capacity as will the Fire Department, though the department’s Town Hall, Bohners Lake and Cedar Park fire stations are closed to the general public. The Highway Department will be running on a limited capacity which will include any emergency work but no new road projects in the coming weeks.
Anyone with questions or who need accommodations should contact the Town Hall at 262-763-3070.
Social distancing
Gov. Evers said Friday: “I want to recognize the hard work and courage of those caring for the patients with COVID-19, and all those on the frontline in the fight against this outbreak ... there are folks working around the clock to keep us all safe, our health care workers, our first responders, farmers, manufacturers, grocery store employees; and they can’t stay at home.
“So, please, only leave your home if it is absolutely necessary.”
Journal Times Reporters Alyssa Mauk, Caitlin Sievers, Christina Lieffring, Mick Burke, Stephanie Jones and Adam Rogan contributed to this report.