COVID-19: 4 Racine County cases, salons close, virus possibly at Cree Lighting

All parts of the food delivery system — from farms to grocery stores — may remain open.

Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.

All parts of the state’s transportation system can continue to serve our economy.

Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.

Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information. (The Journal Times remains committed to reporting local updates. However, walk-in traffic at the paper’s Downtown Racine office has been temporarily suspended.

‘Things will get worse’

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased to 206 as of 2 p.m. Friday, and that number was announced before Racine County confirmed its fourth case and neighboring Walworth County confirmed its third.

On Thursday, there were 155 confirmed cases in the state.