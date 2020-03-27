COVID-19 Frustration mounts: Many Racine area residents unable to get tested

Koss’ primary doctor, from Aurora Health Care, told her to self-quarantine as if she actually had the virus, but was not able to order her a test.

“We’re being told that testing is available for everybody, and we’re seeing the cases rising … but the only patients being tested are the people being hospitalized,” Koss said. “There’s not a true number.”

On Friday, Koss had a virtual call with a physician from Ascension Health who she said told her to get tested. When Koss called Ascension’s COVID-19 hotline, she was told doctors conducting the virtual visits could not order the test, so she should go to a walk-in clinic.

At the walk-in clinic, Koss was given a mask and told to wait in her car. She was then called by a nurse who said they did not want Koss to come back into the clinic for fear of spreading the virus, and that the drive-thru clinic was closed for the day. Koss could go to the emergency room, but they can’t conduct COVID-19 tests either unless Koss is actually admitted to the hospital.

She has had some trouble breathing, but not enough to require a respirator.

“This is so ridiculous”, said Koss.