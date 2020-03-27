COVID-19 Frustration mounts: Many Racine area residents unable to get tested

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has grown to 842, with 17 of them in Racine County (seven in the city, 10 elsewhere in the county), as of Friday afternoon. But there are almost certainly more people carrying the virus that have not been tested.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said Friday that it’s possible for there to be 10 positive cases for every single confirmed positive case right now.
“Residents will be safer, if they assume there are many more than 16 people that have it in the community, and take the recommendations of health officials seriously,” City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a statement Friday.
Scale of the problem
Testing for the novel coronavirus is still limited nationwide. As of Friday afternoon, 13,140 people in Wisconsin have been tested; that’s smaller than 0.25% of the total state population, meaning less than 1 in every 400 people has been tested for the incredibly contagious virus.
Much of this limiting is because state-imposed guidelines on who can get tested and who cannot, guidelines put in place because of limited testing capabilities.
The White House had wanted to distribute 1 million test kits by March 6 to speed up the process out of the gate, but was unable to reach that goal. Since, more test kits have been collected piecemeal, as some manufacturers produce them and leftover kits are picked up from other countries, including Italy.
Wisconsin has averaged completing 1,629 total tests per day this week.
That leaves many who are sick right now — perhaps with the innocuous common cold, or maybe the seasonal flu, or the actual COVID-19 — worried they might be carrying the virus that’s placed much of the country seemingly on lockdown. And there are others who have the virus, but have no idea and thus could be spreading it to others unwittingly.
“It is certainly safe to assume that” Wisconsin has more actual cases of COVID-19 than the confirmed number of positive cases “considering the prioritizing we are doing to ensure that our frontline health care workers, and those in hospitals and long-term care are getting tests,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Friday.
“We’re missing a large proportion of people with the infection,” Westergaard said during a state press conference Friday.
People admitted to hospitals and medical workers are given priority to get tests, since they are more susceptible to both contract it and spread it to those with weakened immune systems, and thus those who are more likely to die from the virus. Typical citizens, even if they came in contact with someone who had the virus and/or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, have little chance of getting tested unless they are admitted to the hospital.
No test for you
Nicole Andreasen, a local receptionist, said that she has tried and failed to get tested for COVID-19 three times. “I’ve been having symptoms that are like the flu since the 14th,” she said on Friday, including tightness in her chest.
She was told by Ascension Health that, “based on the symptoms I have, that they would not test. There’s no tests available. The only people being tested are medical professionals … The only way I would be tested is if I went into the clinic showing symptoms of respiratory distress and I was admitted (to the hospital). Then they would test me.”
Unless her health worsens, Andreasen, 44, will have to wait it out and hope she does not infect anyone else.
“It’s just frustrating,” she said.
On March 6, 26-year-old Racine resident Katie Koss came in contact with someone who had just returned from China and Thailand. Seventeen days later, she started coughing — oftentimes the first symptom of the coronavirus.
On Friday she started feeling a fever coming on, but her temperature still appears to be below 100 degrees; for it to be considered a “fever” by medical standards, a temperature reading must surpass 100.
Koss’ primary doctor, from Aurora Health Care, told her to self-quarantine as if she actually had the virus, but was not able to order her a test.
“We’re being told that testing is available for everybody, and we’re seeing the cases rising … but the only patients being tested are the people being hospitalized,” Koss said. “There’s not a true number.”
On Friday, Koss had a virtual call with a physician from Ascension Health who she said told her to get tested. When Koss called Ascension’s COVID-19 hotline, she was told doctors conducting the virtual visits could not order the test, so she should go to a walk-in clinic.
At the walk-in clinic, Koss was given a mask and told to wait in her car. She was then called by a nurse who said they did not want Koss to come back into the clinic for fear of spreading the virus, and that the drive-thru clinic was closed for the day. Koss could go to the emergency room, but they can’t conduct COVID-19 tests either unless Koss is actually admitted to the hospital.
She has had some trouble breathing, but not enough to require a respirator.
“This is so ridiculous”, said Koss.
May Rodriguez, 42, of Racine, had a similar story. On March 17, she reached out to her primary care doctor when she started experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms, namely tightness in her chest. She had, within the last two weeks, returned from a trip to Phoenix.
Her doctor said she would order Rodriguez a test. Rodriguez declined, not wanting to leave the house unless she got worse.
“I was going to wait it out,” Rodriguez said.
A few days later, when Rodriguez started developing a fever, her doctor said she could not order COVID-19 tests any more.
“All I could really do is tell you to stay home and self-quarantine … If it gets worse, go to the ER,” Rodriguez’s doctor told her.
She called hotlines for Ascension and Froedtert and got the same answer. “They basically told me they’re not testing unless if you’re in respiratory distress.” The tightness in her chest did not qualify as “respiratory distress.”
“I’m on Day 14 and I still have the sore throat and cough and headache,” she said of her symptoms.
Rodriguez has been self-medicating with an expired inhaler — leftover from her days as a smoker, she quit two years ago — and hoping her symptoms subside soon so she can get back to her normal life.
Getting tested
Jenna Geyer, 24, of Racine, was actually able to get tested.
Geyer is a pharmacy technician, and thus a medical professional who is able to get past the state-imposed barrier to COVID-19 testing.
“I needed to know because of my job,” she said.
Geyer had a fever for about two days when she went to a walk-in clinic. They sent her to Ascension’s temporary drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Mount Pleasant, where an extended cotton-swab was stuck deep into Geyer’s nose to get a sample of from her mucous membranes.
An initial test came back negative for influenza, so now Geyer is isolating herself at home for results on COVID-19.
Need more tests
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers expressed that he is not happy with the imperfections in the federal government’s distribution of testing supplies.
“We’re competing with other states to acquire limited resources,” the governor said.
Saturday voting still on in city
Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday that the City Clerk currently plans to keep City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., open on both Saturday March 28 and Saturday April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents who want to in-person, early absentee vote. The City wants to provide as many options for residents to vote early, and in the safest possible way.
Initially Saturday in-person absentee ballot voting was supposed to also be held at Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. and Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., but the city decided to close those options that due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“During the work week we have established a process at City Hall that spreads people out and uses social distancing to protect both voters and our staff,” said Mason. “We will use this same process on Saturday here at City Hall. I am grateful for the staff and volunteers who are willing to come in on the weekends to make sure residents are able to exercise their right to vote.”
The city is still encouraging voters to request absentee ballots for the April 7 election. All absentee ballot applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
Voters can request absentee ballots by:
- Emailing a request to clerks@cityofracine.org
- Texting your request to 262-822-9692
- Online at myvote.wi.gov
Current state law requires mailed ballots to be counted on April 7. If voters are worried about mailing ballots back to City Hall, the Clerk’s office has put a large, red mailbox outside of City Hall by the parking lot to enable voters to drop off absentee ballots.
Evictions suspended
Evers on Friday ordered the temporary suspension of all evictions and foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help people suffering from a loss of income during this time.
The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for any reason, with some caveats. Evictions can proceed if not doing so will put a person in immediate threat of physical harm.
Evers also barred mortgage lenders from proceeding with a civil action to foreclose on real estate for 60 days.
The order in no way relieves a person from the obligation to pay their rent or mortgage, the governor said
Evers called evictions and foreclosures a “direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites.”
In a statement, Mason said, “I’m relieved that Governor Evers took action today to ban evictions and foreclosures during this pandemic. We want to do everything we can to keep Racine’s residents safe and healthy at home right now, and today’s action gives both renters and property owners welcome relief ... I’ll continue to work hard over the coming weeks to push for additional assistance to tenants and property owners facing financial stress due to loss of income to ensure that after the pandemic is over, we don’t face a flood of evictions and foreclosures in our city.”
Fair Housing Office Brendan Saunders added that it “is critical to residents who are unable to work during this time. It allows them to remain in place, keep the community healthy, and be safe.”
Art museum cancels show
The Racine Art Museum has re-evaluated exhibition programming for the remainder of the year and made the decision to cancel the Racine and Vicinity Show 2020: All Media Juried Competition, originally scheduled to open June 5. Therefore, the artwork drop-off in mid-April is also canceled.
Still, the RAM has expanded its online offerings during its temporary closure, due to COVID-19:
- At ramart.org, find the “Crack the Code” scavenger hunt from the Watercolor Wisconsin 2019 exhibition
- At the Racine Art Museum’s YouTube channel, relive past events and exhibitions, including 2018’s wild animals exhibition “BEASTS” and a throwback to the 2010 PEEPS show. youtube.com/user/RacineArtMuseum
