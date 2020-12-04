Court cases stack up in county, especially with jury trials suspended since Oct. 30

RACINE — The right to a trial is enshrined in the Constitution. Not just a trial, but a speedy trial.

On the other hand, there is a pandemic. Should people be expected to risk their health to sit on a jury?

That’s the conundrum facing the courts as COVID-19 forces the temporary suspension of jury trials in Racine County Circuit Court.

Defendants are sitting in jail who have a constitutional right to a trial, cases are beginning to stack up, and there is no easy way forward.

Circuit Court

Deputy Chief Judge Timothy D. Boyle had three jury trials scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 that had to be rescheduled.

Even in a pandemic, there is a hierarchy for scheduling jury trials:

1. People charged with felonies who are in custody get the earliest dates.

2. Next are those who have invoked their right to a speedy trial

3. Next are the people who are in custody charged with misdemeanors

4. Last are those who are out of custody.