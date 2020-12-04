Court cases stack up in county, especially with jury trials suspended since Oct. 30

RACINE — The right to a trial is enshrined in the Constitution. Not just a trial, but a speedy trial.
On the other hand, there is a pandemic. Should people be expected to risk their health to sit on a jury?
That’s the conundrum facing the courts as COVID-19 forces the temporary suspension of jury trials in Racine County Circuit Court.
Defendants are sitting in jail who have a constitutional right to a trial, cases are beginning to stack up, and there is no easy way forward.
Circuit Court
Deputy Chief Judge Timothy D. Boyle had three jury trials scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 that had to be rescheduled.
Even in a pandemic, there is a hierarchy for scheduling jury trials:
1. People charged with felonies who are in custody get the earliest dates.
2. Next are those who have invoked their right to a speedy trial
3. Next are the people who are in custody charged with misdemeanors
4. Last are those who are out of custody.
In one of Boyle’s three rescheduled cases, the defense and prosecution were negotiating a settlement — negating the need to schedule a jury trial. In the second case, the defendant was not in custody, so his trial was rescheduled for May. In the third case, an in-custody defendant invoked his right to a speedy trial, so that case was rescheduled for January, at the earliest date.
However, it does not seem likely the factors that led to the temporary suspension of jury trials – the unabated spread of COVID-19 – will have been resolved by January.
Balancing rights
In an interview, Boyle spoke of the special challenges faced by the court during the pandemic.
On one hand, the public has a right to expect the courts respect their health and safety during a pandemic. On the other hand, defendants have a constitutional right to a trial.
“And that’s the toughest decision ever,” Boyle said, “trying to balance that.”
The courts continue to face tough choices.
“At some point, we’re probably just going to have to make the decision that we need to proceed for the sake of the constitutional rights and conduct those trials that we can,” Boyle said.
Boyle noted that not all of the cases are criminal in nature. Termination of parental rights, for example, is a jury trial case.
“They have a right to a trial,” he said. “They have timeframes that need to be met.”
Safety plan
Boyle explained the court has an operational plan that details the safety protocols the court will adhere to.
The COVID-19 Circuit Court Safety Plan was created by judiciary and county officials. Many of the protocols were those in place everywhere, including a face mask requirement.
However, some of the protocols were unique to the court. For example, Memorial Hall was designated as the location for jury selection due to its larger size, as was seen during the trial of Dalquavis Ward, the man convicted of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland on June 17, 2019. Ward is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11.
Boyle explained that pursuant to the plan, the court monitored the COVID-19 data on a weekly basis — with special reference to the indicators that signaled the pandemic might worsen — to indicate what impact those indicators would have on jury trials.
And those indicators, such as the number of positive cases and deaths, were all on the rise. The only number shrinking was the available hospital beds.
Boyle said they also considered the outbreak at the Racine County Jail, which resulted in quarantines, isolations, and the inability of defendants to come to court. After the Wisconsin National Guard conducted testing on Nov. 23-24 at the jail, 21 tests came back positive, far fewer cases than the 77 identified when the Guard performed testing at the jail from Nov. 3-4.
As of Thursday, 23 inmates in the Racine County Jail were testing positive, according to an online dashboard.
There were also staffing issues to consider, such as the number of absentees within some offices the court relies on to conduct business. After examining the factors, the court made the decision on Oct. 30 to discontinue jury trials for the time being.
If the decision is made to move forward with jury trials, that plan will have to be submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court for approval.
Moving forward
In the meantime, the court has begun to release some of those in custody on signature bonds.
“In some serious cases,” Boyle said, “that is not an option.”
For those who cannot afford bail, but whose charges are not that serious, signature bonds allows them to await trial out of custody because no one is sure how long that will be.
