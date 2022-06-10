Couple retires after 63 combined years of teaching in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Tim and Julie Gesteland’s relationship began with a question.

“Can I call you Jules?” he asked her at a college dorm in 1986.

“That was my opening line,” Tim said. “It seemed to work.”

More than 35 years later, the couple is facing a new life chapter. They both retired this week from the Burlington Area School District. Julie mainly worked in elementary schools and as a math interventionist for 32 years, while Tim taught middle school and high school science for 31 years.

The Gestelands said retirement wasn’t on their radar until recently, when Julie became busier with a real estate job that resulted in her working part-time at BASD in 2021-22. Because of the time commitment, Julie knew this year would be her last with the school district.

After the couple met with a financial advisor, Tim determined he could retire as well.

“We just felt like it was the right time,” Julie said. “We are people that are positive, so we like to go out on a good note, and we feel like we are.”

Going forward, Julie will continue working in real estate. Tim isn’t sure what his next occupation will be, but he plans to work in some capacity.

“We’ll both stay in the workforce,” Julie said. “We’re just retiring from the education world.”

Recent weeks have included several farewell events for the couple, which have been bittersweet because of the emotions associated with leaving the school district. Becoming choked up, they both said forming connections with students was the best part of their careers.

“It’s a huge job that is all about relationships, letting people know that you care and that they matter,” Julie said.

“Besides teaching them the academic part of it, socializing with them and letting them talk to you as an adult and hearing what they have to say is what I’m going to miss,” Tim said.

Tim knew he succeeded when students were surprised that class ended.

“My favorite comment is when the bell rings and they are like, ‘It’s time to go already?’” Tim said. “It’s like, ‘OK I did my job.’ I did some teaching, did some education, some entertaining maybe.”

He grew up in Janesville in a family of teachers. Education seemed like a natural career path.

She initially majored in physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse before switching to elementary education.

Julie grew up in Burlington, but it was coincidental that the couple ended up in her hometown. After college, they were both willing to move anywhere for a full-time education job, and she received an offer to teach eighth grade science in Burlington.

In Julie’s first year of teaching, Tim was not a school district employee but worked as a long-term substitute in the same building. After that year, she moved to teach third grade, and he was hired as her replacement to teach eighth grade science.

It took a few years for the Gestelands to be comfortable as teachers, and they learned that adaptability is key.

“The beauty of our job is every year is a new group of kids, and it’s always different,” Julie said. “You adjust every year as you go.”

The couple taught different grade levels but often shared ideas, such as her suggesting that he read to high school freshmen or Tim helping Julie with a hands-on science experiment.

“If anyone says that I got creative in my job, it’s because of her,” Tim said.

The Gestelands have stayed in the area since 1990 because they loved their jobs and the friendships they formed in the community. They were both involved with clubs and coaching in addition to their teaching duties.

The couple said they also appreciated the school district’s openness to new ideas. That included Tim starting a men’s high school volleyball team, and Julie and another instructor job sharing for six years when the Gestelands’ children were young.

“They’ve let us try lots of things,” Julie said. “They’ve just been super flexible with us.”

The couple found their jobs to be rewarding but labor intensive.

“As soon as noon on Sunday hit for teachers … even 30 years into it, your mind’s going, ‘Do you have everything ready? What else can I do? How can I make this better?’” Tim said.

“Stomachache Sunday, I always called it,” Julie said.

They have three children who were born and raised in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School, where Tim taught for the last 17 years.

Speaking to The Journal Times on Tuesday, Tim said high school graduation on Friday, June 10, “will be tough” and filled with emotions. He said it will feel weird to turn in his work keys and laptop Friday afternoon, the final day of school.

“This becomes your second home,” Tim said of the high school building.

The couple plans to keep a home in Burlington but travel more in retirement, such as visiting their daughter in Denver.

After meeting in college, the Gestelands began teaching at the same time and will now end their careers at the same time. They both looked back fondly on three decades of experience in one school district.

“It’s been a great job,” Julie said.

