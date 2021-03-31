County's top health official: We continue 'to strongly recommend' mask usage

'Lives and livelihoods'

The science continues to confirm the effectiveness of masks at preventing further deaths from COVID-19, which has been linked to the deaths of more than 6,600 people in Wisconsin, 550,000 in the U.S and, as of Tuesday, 337 in Racine County.

Gesner advocated for continued mask wearing as another way to also keep the U.S. economy moving.

“Nationally, a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a link between facemask mandates and a reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths," Gesner wrote in an email. "The CDC continues to recommend community use of mask to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Not only does our individual and community health still depend on wearing a facemask, but also our economic health depends on recovery from the pandemic.

"A 2021 study in Scientific Reports, among others, found that Americans subject to mask orders spend less time at home on average and increase visits to some commercial locations. In other words, mask requirements increase the likelihood that more people will go out and engage in the economy."