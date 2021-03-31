County's top health official: We continue 'to strongly recommend' mask usage

Masks are no longer required by the government to be worn inside most buildings in the state, after a divided Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled Wednesday morning that Gov. Tony Evers couldn't continuously issue new executive orders without approval from the Legislature.
However, numerous municipalities and counties have mask requirements that remain in place in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the City of Racine, masks are to remain required until June inside stores, restaurants before being seated and most other buildings under a local ordinance.
In the rest of Racine County, there's no more requirement, although businesses and other private establishments are allowed to continue refusing service to those who refuse to wear a mask.
It's a similar situation in Kenosha County, with the city having a mask mandate in place until May 27 but the county having no such rule.
Racine County's top health official is encouraging people to wear masks regardless of the local requirement and shared hope that businesses would follow suit.
In an email, Central Racine County Health Department Health Officer Margaret Gesner said: “The Central Racine County Health Department continues to strongly" — she underlined the word "strongly" in her email — "recommend requirement of facemasks at all businesses, school districts, municipalities, and any other place where people may congregate."
Decision
The Supreme Court voted 4-3 to overturn Evers' mandate and to prevent him from issuing further such orders.
"The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully. We conclude he did not,” Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative-backed swing vote on the SCOWIS, wrote in the majority opinion.
In a six-word tweet following the decision, Evers wrote: "Wear a mask. Help save lives."
The case was brought by major Republican donor Jere Fabick.
Fabick argued that Evers’ second and third state of emergency declarations and the related emergency orders go beyond the governor’s short-term emergency authority.
Wisconsin law limits public health emergencies to 60 days, although the Legislature can extend them. Evers has issued new health emergencies, reasoning that the challenges caused by the pandemic have changed since March.
Fabick argued because the circumstance necessitating the public health emergencies — the COVID-19 pandemic — remains constant, Evers has impermissibly extended the state of emergency well beyond the 60 days permitted by the law.
Among the more than $350,000 that Fabick has given to conservative Wisconsin candidates since 1994 was $20,000 in 2016 to conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, who was one of the justices who ruled in Fabick's favor Wednesday.
The vote has largely been cheered by the right as a win for personal freedom away from big government while many on the left have expressed concern not enough Wisconsinites will live up to the personal responsibility of mask wearing and social distancing, thus fearing another spike in COVID-19 cases and an increase in avoidable deaths in the final months of the pandemic.
“The Wisconsin Supreme Court confirmed what we already knew. Governor Evers exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders without consulting the legislature," stated Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. “People and businesses are free to make decisions based on what’s best for them and don’t need state government telling them how to live their lives.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, instead said in a statement that she was "deeply disappointed in today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed rapidly over the last year, and has had devastating effects on our state’s health and economy. Today’s decision, penned by the conservative majority, will leave future pandemic responses vulnerable to partisan politicking, instead of swift action to save lives."
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a statement that "This case was never about the nature of the emergency. Good intentions, 'science,' and fear are not reasons to disobey the law ... By ignoring the law repeatedly, Evers decided to make this a political issue.
"Governor Evers extended the emergency without the legislature’s consent in violation of the law, and blatantly ignored the legislature’s action to end the emergency. As Abraham Lincoln said 'Laws without enforcement are merely good advice.' Today, the Supreme Court enforced the rule of law."
'Lives and livelihoods'
The science continues to confirm the effectiveness of masks at preventing further deaths from COVID-19, which has been linked to the deaths of more than 6,600 people in Wisconsin, 550,000 in the U.S and, as of Tuesday, 337 in Racine County.
Gesner advocated for continued mask wearing as another way to also keep the U.S. economy moving.
“Nationally, a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a link between facemask mandates and a reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths," Gesner wrote in an email. "The CDC continues to recommend community use of mask to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Not only does our individual and community health still depend on wearing a facemask, but also our economic health depends on recovery from the pandemic.
"A 2021 study in Scientific Reports, among others, found that Americans subject to mask orders spend less time at home on average and increase visits to some commercial locations. In other words, mask requirements increase the likelihood that more people will go out and engage in the economy."
Earlier this week, CRCHD reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases to a case rate of 107 active cases per 100,000 residents, putting its jurisdiction — which includes all of Racine County excluding the City of Racine, and the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point — just barely into the state's "high risk" category for outbreaks after weeks of being at "moderate risk."
Gesner concluded: “Until we have enough treatment modalities for COVID-19 and enough people get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, it is critical that people continue to wear facemasks when in public places. People’s lives and livelihoods depend on it.”
As of Wednesday, 30.3% of Wisconsin residents and 28% of people in Racine County had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Long-sought-after "herd immunity," in which outbreaks become nearly impossible and the pandemic may finally be considered over, won't be possible until maybe June or July, according to state health leaders.