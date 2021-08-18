County's top health officer to retire

“Because of Margaret’s expert leadership, advanced knowledge and professional direction, CRCHD has served the Racine County population and the municipal bodies at an exceptional level of performance,” stated Fran Petrick, chair of Central Racine County Board of Health. “New programs have continued to be developed as a result of a community needs assessment and these new programs have almost always been accompanied by a grant to pay for said program.”

Petrick said Gesner and her team have been in a “continuous state of evaluation, program development and implementation” with the goal of improving the health of the population.

“This was particularly evidenced during the response to COVID-19,” he said.

‘A lasting impact’ from ‘a steady hand’

Also in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic developed, Gesner and the Central Racine County Board of Health proposed initiating conversations with County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to bring the CRCHD under the county, which will take effect next year.

Gesner and her staff additionally provided guidance to Racine County, as well as the 14 municipalities that CRCHD serves. Over the past year, CRCHD saw communicable disease caseloads increase 1479% due to COVID-19, stretching the capacity of all staff members.