County Youth Development and Care Center approved to be located in Caledonia

YORKVILLE — After about three years of planning, the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center, a new juvenile detention center focused on mental health rather than punishment and incarceration, is now officially set to be located in Caledonia.

The County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday evening voted 16-3 on a resolution to authorize the purchase of land, located along Three Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia near Batten International Airport, for $1 million and authorize the construction of the Youth Development and Care Center at the site.

Supervisors Kelly Kruse, Robert Grove and John Wisch voted against the resolution. The rest of the County Board voted in favor, except for Jason Eckman and Thomas Pringle who were excused from the meeting.

The mental health-focused center is to replace the existing facility on the fourth floor of the Kornwolf Center and is to serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.

The current facility has been described as no more than a "jail for kids," and is nearly windowless. One girl, 16-year-old Maricella Chairez, committed suicide there in December 2017.

Racine County had previously proposed two locations for the $43 million Youth Development and Care Center. The first location was a 2-acre spot in the City of Racine, at the former Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue across from the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center. The Racine City Council strongly opposed that location; the Racine location also would cost millions more than originally expected due to environmental cleanup the county was originally unaware of when it bought the land.

The second location, the now-approved location, is near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road. The facility is to rest within an approximate 29-acre parcel with a large pond and wooded area. This spot has not been well-received by nearby residents.

Responses

One of the local residents, Shannon Coey, had publicly voiced his opposition to the center previously, and spoke in front of the County Board on Tuesday to raise questions.

“What's the benefit for Caledonia? The City of Racine doesn't want this. Why would Caledonia?” Coey asked. “Other questions have been posed by citizens, and that is, what crimes have these juveniles committed? What happens if a juvenile escapes?”

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave addressed this question later in the meeting by stating there have been zero escapes in the almost 25 years the existing Kornwolf Center facility has been in operation.

Airport

Tamara Sandberg, Batten International Airport director, said her staff had productive conversations with Delagrave and Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf to discuss reservations about the proximity of the detention center to the airport facility.

The airport can work cooperatively with the county to preserve the business' ability to operate, expand and maintain safe airport operations, she said.

“We’d like to express our thanks to him (Delagrave) for his commitment to ensure that the project does not place any undue constraints on the future needs and security of the airport,” Sandberg said. “We appreciate that commitment … to take our input into consideration and include us in important planning considerations relating to the building designed."

Officials’ comments

During the meeting, there was plenty of discussion by County Board members and other county staff.

Delagrave reiterated that, as he’s stated before, there’s no “perfect” place for this facility, “but what is perfect is our rationale for needing this facility.”

“We've had just recently a number of issues in our community,” he said. “Although juvenile responses and issues are down, we certainly still have a ways to go to get to our goal of zero detentions.”

Lanzdorf told the board that the risk of inaction is significant; inaction could jeopardize the $40 million state grant already authorized by the County Board. The county also wouldn’t receive an additional $750,000 each year for construction.

He also said it would cost the county approximately $6.3 billion each year to send Racine County youth to other facilities. The 2022 budget has already been set to include costs for the Caledonia youth center.

In addition, starting from scratch to set up and secure a new site, as well as involving the public, takes “a great deal of time, as evidenced by this process,” Lanzdorf said. “We would find ourselves having to start back at square one, as opposed to standing ready to proceed with the construction when the time was right.”

District 6 Supervisor Q.A. Shakoor II, whose district includes the City of Racine and who voted in favor of the resolution, listed the other Racine County detention facilities and said there's been no adverse effect around the areas on housing, property value, safety and business. Professionals and citizens around the county keep people safe, he said.

District 10 Supervisor Kruse, who voted against the resolution and whose district includes the Caledonia site, said she agrees the $40 million grant is a good opportunity, but “I do want to be the voice of the constituents of Caledonia,” she said, noting no resident wants this facility in their backyard. “I have heard from hundreds of them personally, via calls, emails, the listening session … I would do a disservice to District 10 if I didn’t speak for them. They have obviously concerns.”

District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier, a real estate agent whose district includes parts of Mount Pleasant and who voted in favor of the resolution, said even though there’s been concerns about declining property values as a result of the constructed center, that that could happen, “but it won’t.” He based that statement on properties on 90th street between Highway 11 and Highway 20, which are near a prison and he said have sold between $250,000 to $350,000, thus showing no affect on property values.

District 17 Supervisor Grove, who voted against the resolution, said he still thinks the Racine site on Taylor Avenue would be better. Grove’s district includes the northwest portion of Caledonia.

“Yes, it has some challenges to it, but I think we can overcome them, instead of spending another million dollars on another property,” Grove said. “I talked to many Caledonia residents, and I can't find anybody in favor of this location.”

District 15 Supervisor John Wisch said his constituents are additionally not in favor of the Caledonia site. Wisch’s district covers the northeast portion of Caledonia.

“My neighbors do not want this development, and I have to support them,” Wisch said.

District 5 Supervisor Jody Spencer said on the contrary, she’s spoken with constituents who are affected, and they’ve been supportive of the Caledonia facility. Spencer’s district borders the Caledonia site.

District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller emphasized that the center will not look or operate like a typical jail, rather it will look like a “combination school and medical clinic.” Miller’s district also includes parts of Mount Pleasant.

“At some point, I think we were all troubled youth, with problems, with difficulties, but most of us had strong adults who steered us in the right direction. This facility is for troubled youth who don't have those adults,” Miller said.

Delagrave said he sees both sides; there’s “good reason” to support or oppose the Caledonia site.

“I know this lift is heavy, and I know it’s heavier for some than others,” Delagrave said. “The county’s been left in a tough situation. This is a mandated service that we need to provide, and how we provide that to our at-risk youth shows us what kind of county we are what we strive to be.”

