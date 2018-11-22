RACINE COUNTY — It’s official. Racine County and the Racine Unified School District are partnering to help build a sports complex and plaza at Pritchard Park.
The county is using previously budgeted funds, combined with $250,000 in the recently approved 2019 budget, to chip in $3 million to fund the project and the district matched the county with $3 million. The county also hopes to raise money from the private sector, although county officials have not elaborated on where that money is coming from specifically.
In October, the Racine Unified School Board approved a $332 million budget for the district and earlier this month, the County Board approved a $156 million budget, which also decreased the mill rate 9 cents to $3.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The passage of both budgets is the first major step toward completing the sports complex which is projected to be ready by fall 2019.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the county is currently working on a memorandum of understanding that will outline specifics regarding this partnership between the county and Unified.
“The puzzle pieces are coming together but nothing has been finalized yet,” Delagrave said.
The county is using what they learned last year to bring the S.C. Johnson Community Aquatic Center, also located in Pritchard Park, to fruition as a road map to complete this project.
Although this complex will be an asset for Unified schools, Delagrave said the facility will also be accessible for non-Unified schools and the community at large.
“We’ve been meeting with the athletic directors for the respective schools from Union Grove going east and it’s really been working well,” Delagrave said. “They’ve educated us on what are the best practices in terms of field use and we want to make sure that everybody gets to enjoy and benefit from this. Not just the community but for the respective schools.”
Figuring out the schedule
Racine Unified officials have stated, at the moment, there is no plan for the new facility to replace current home fields for Case, Horlick and Park High School.
Pritchard Park might be a bit of a drive for schools in Burlington or Waterford, but Delagrave hopes those schools could also find opportunities to use the fields when they play other county teams.
Other schools such as St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran, and The Prairie School will also have opportunities to use the facility.
Right now the county and the district are working out how to schedule games so as to provide each school with opportunities to use the facility.
“High school football games typically can be played on Friday nights but they could also be played on Thursdays and Saturdays,” Delagrave said. “We believe that there’s enough days that can accommodate all of our high schools to be able to utilize that (facility).”
What about the Raiders?
However, one area team might not use the new facility once it’s opened.
It seems like the Racine Raiders will continue using Horlick Field as their home field.
Delagrave said the county has only had one meeting with the Raiders, and because the county is planning on lining the field for multiple sports, that could be a problem for the Raiders.
“It’s my understanding that the Raiders really need a football only lined field,” Delagrave said. “And we know that they have a contractual agreement and successful agreement with the City of Racine so we’re not interested in creating duplications of service or trying to be a competitor of anybody.”
The Raiders’ president could not immediately be reached immediately for comment.
Like the Aquatic Center, Delagrave hopes this new facility will increase the quality of life for area residents.
“We believe at the county it’s responsible to leverage resources and taxpayer dollars to create services that are needed in our community and our county,” Delagrave said. “And this would be an example of doing that.”
