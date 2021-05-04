County veterans office hosting drive-thru stand down on Saturday

RACINE — The Racine County Veterans Service Office is hosting a veterans drive-thru stand down event to assist vets who are homeless or are at-risk of becoming homeless.

The event is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Service Office, 1717 Taylor Ave., outside the north entrance.

“If you are a veteran, we are asking for you to come through for our event,” said Zachary Zdroik, Racine County veterans service officer. “There are so many resources out there for our veterans, and we are hoping that this event can serve as a reminder of these programs.

He added that there will be more than a dozen veterans resource groups joining the event — to include the VA and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Clothing and military gear will be available for those in need. MM&E BBQ will be providing sandwiches for all veterans who drive through.

For more information on this event, please contact Zdroik at 262-638-6702 or email him at Zachary.Zdroik@racinecounty.com.

