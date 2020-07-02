County urges caution at parks over holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — In anticipation of the higher turnout of visitors to parks over the Fourth of July weekend, Racine County urged the public to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still a major threat to public health,” said Julie Anderson, Racine County Public Works and Development Service Director in a press release. "It’s imperative that everyone do their part to protect themselves and their fellow residents so that we can continue to keep county parks open."

While the number of cases has decreased over the past few weeks in Racine County, officials want people to continue taking the following precautions:

Anyone who is sick should stay home.

Those visiting parks must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing and refrain from congregating in large groups.

When surface parking lots in parks reach capacity, large sign boards will indicate lots are full. Parking will not be allowed on lawn areas or in no-parking zones within the parks. Additional vehicles will be allowed into the park as other cars leave.

Staff will continually monitor conditions at parks and take additional measures as necessary to ensure the safety of the public.