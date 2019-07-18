RACINE — Racine County Treasurer Jane Nikolai has served in her position for more than eight years but her time with the county will come to an end on July 31.
Nikolai announced her resignation from her position on Tuesday and informed Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
Delagrave thanked Nikolai "for her eight years of service as Racine County treasurer and her valued work on behalf of county taxpayers. I wish her all the best in her next endeavor.”
Nikolai is taking the assistant controller post at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside working closely with the budget office.
Nikolai said it was hard to walk away from the treasurer position.
“You get to love the people,” Nikolai said. “It’s hard but my passion has always been education and I always dreamed of finishing my career at a university so when this opportunity presented itself it was just ideal.”
Last year Nikolai taught an advanced cost accounting class and was on the campus one night a week “and I just fell in love with it.”
“Being the treasurer is really being the tax collector and it tends to burn you out,” Nikolai said. “It’s hard. So many of the people (I dealt with) are so good and they’re struggling financially, it’s heartbreaking. You get to really care about these people.”
Nikolai said her big projects dealing with foreclosure and bank collections are done.
“I hate to say it but I kind of worked myself out of a job,” Nikolai said. “Now I’m writing notes for the next person just to maintain what I’ve accomplished.”
Nikolai said the economy is in a better place than where it was when she started and she feels the county is moving in the right direction.
“I’m very pleased with the direction it’s going under Mayor (Cory) Mason and County Executive Delagrave’s leadership and the collaboration between the city and county,” Nikolai said. “It’s in a good place.”
Succession plans
The County Board Executive Committee could recommend a replacement, which the full County Board would need to approve. The County Board could, instead, decide to have a special election. Whomever is appointed or voted into the position will serve out the remainder of the term which ends in November 2020.
According to Racine County Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf, in the past the county has put the application and notice for vacancy for the position on its website; however, for this situation it has not been decided how the county will solicit applications. It's very likely officials will put an application on the county website, www.racinecounty.com.
