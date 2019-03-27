YORKVILLE — As the state looks to move on from the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools to more regional juvenile detention facilities in 2021, Racine County wants to have one of them.
Racine County staff and supervisors, along with leaders from the Racine Dominicans, the Racine Family YMCA and other local stakeholders have formed a task force to evaluate current juvenile justice programs along with the feasibility of building a new facility.
“We didn’t want this driven by Jonathan Delagrave or the staff of the county — we wanted citizen input,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “We know our first priority is our children and keeping them in the house with their families. … That’s what we always strive for.”
On Tuesday, the Racine County Board voted unanimously to send a letter of intent to the state within the next few days, laying out the several reasons why Racine County should be a location for one regional secure residential care center for children and youth, or SRCCCY, facility. And the county also plans to submit a formal application.
The state has already announced plans to build such facilities in Milwaukee and Hortonia.
Local plans
According to officials, the county is hoping to build a 72,000-square-foot facility with three housing units totaling about 48 beds.
Delagrave said building such a facility would lower the ratio of staff members to juveniles from roughly one staff member for every 15 juveniles at the county’s current center, to one staff member for every eight juveniles.
The existing center is on the fourth floor of the Racine County Detention Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.
The planned center would cost roughly $34 million to build, but the state plans to cover an overwhelming majority of the construction cost. County officials estimate it would cost the county $1.5 million to $1.8 million.
The current juvenile detention facility has 121 beds. However, according to Hope Otto, county director of Human Services, only 30 beds are used on average.
Otto said the county also wants a facility that can house programming for its behavioral programs, an outdoor recreation space, more natural light and culinary arts and other programs.
She said the current space is “an antiquated model.”
“It’s built like a prison,” Otto said adding the county wants to move away from that type of environment.
Question about location
Otto said the county is looking for land where it could build the prospective facility.
If Racine County is chosen as one of the locations of a juvenile detention center, the specific location of where it will be located within the county has raised questions.
County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado said he is concerned about access for some families that rely on public transportation or can’t afford to take the time to drive across the county.
“I really hope that if this thing is going to be built, it’s going to be built in an area where people from the city can access this facility,” Maldonado said. “If we were to move it somewhere to like out here (Ives Grove), it would be hard for those families to reach their young ones.”
Delagrave said the county currently does not have any issues with guardians or parents of visiting their children in the current detention center and does not plan to make it difficult for them to do so in the future.
“We want to strike a balance too, by no means make that any harder, but we also need to recognize that we have other counties that need to have access to and from that facility rather quickly to make it beneficial to them as well,” Delagrave said. A high priority is to have local public transportation to the facility, he said.
