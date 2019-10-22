RACINE — The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to host a recruiting event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the north entrance lobby of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf County Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.
The Census Bureau is looking to fill field positions including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, office clerks, census field supervisors, address listers and census enumerators/takers.
“Everyone in Racine County matters. I urge all county residents to participate in the 2020 census, and I call on our partners and residents to help spread the word and ensure the census is successful,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.
Applicants can apply onsite at the event but must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and have a valid Social Security number.
You have free articles remaining.
Recently, the Racine County Board approved the establishment of the Racine County Complete Count Committee.
The committee’s goals are to ensure an accurate count of every resident, including those in likely undercounted communities; achieve a high return of online, phone and mailed Census surveys; and to make residents aware of the importance of the census and the confidentiality of their answers.
The census takes place every 10 years and is required for the government to conduct according to the U.S. Constitution.
The data is crucial in determining funding for various services, ranging from federal and state aid to housing assistance, transportation improvements and many other areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.