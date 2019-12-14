County to build beach house structure at Einer Fischer Park in Burlington

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Racine County’s Parks Department plans to build a nearly 3,400-square-foot beach house structure at Einer Fischer Park on Browns Lake in place of an existing restroom and shower building.
“It’s a brand-new building. It’s much more modern than what was out there,” said building architect Ryan Rudie of Racine-based RUDIE|FRANK Architecture.
The new structure is to include a concession stand for prepackaged goods, a lifeguard and first-aid office, covered patio, restrooms and dressing rooms. It will also be handicapped-accessible, something the current building is not, Rudie said.
Einer Fisher Park is on the southeast side of Browns Lake, about two miles east of the Burlington city limits on Durand Avenue (Highway E). The existing 2,700-square-foot structure abuts the beach.
The new building’s design is “residential-looking” and “a 110% upgrade” over the existing one, Rudie said.
“People are very excited at the prospect of a brand-new building out there,” Racine County Public Works Director Julie Anderson wrote in an email.
Demolition on the existing building is scheduled for this winter, Anderson said. Construction would start “shortly after,” Rudie said, with a grand opening targeted for July.
The county will seek permits at the start of the new year once funds are released, Anderson said. A conditional-use public hearing is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the county’s Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the county’s Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.