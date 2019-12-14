County to build beach house structure at Einer Fischer Park in Burlington

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Racine County’s Parks Department plans to build a nearly 3,400-square-foot beach house structure at Einer Fischer Park on Browns Lake in place of an existing restroom and shower building.

“It’s a brand-new building. It’s much more modern than what was out there,” said building architect Ryan Rudie of Racine-based RUDIE|FRANK Architecture.

The new structure is to include a concession stand for prepackaged goods, a lifeguard and first-aid office, covered patio, restrooms and dressing rooms. It will also be handicapped-accessible, something the current building is not, Rudie said.

Einer Fisher Park is on the southeast side of Browns Lake, about two miles east of the Burlington city limits on Durand Avenue (Highway E). The existing 2,700-square-foot structure abuts the beach.

The new building’s design is “residential-looking” and “a 110% upgrade” over the existing one, Rudie said.

“People are very excited at the prospect of a brand-new building out there,” Racine County Public Works Director Julie Anderson wrote in an email.