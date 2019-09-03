RACINE— Racine County Supervisor Eric Hillery has handed in his resignation to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen and County Board President Russell Clark. The resignation was effective as of Tuesday.
Hillery was in the middle of serving his first term on the County Board when he decided to take a new position working with the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, which does some work with the county.
“Due to concerns of possible conflicts of interest, we decided that it would be best that I’d resign,” Hillery said adding he did not want to put the county or himself in any “bad spot.”
Hillery had previously been working in real estate.
Hillery represents District 9, which encompasses Racine and stretches to the Lockwood Park area and areas near Graceland Cemetery and Ascension All-Saints Hospital.
Hillery said leaving the County Board was not an easy decision but he did want to be more directly involved with the issues involving county residents.
“A lot of times you don’t get to see the end result or you don’t get to see some of the ‘in the trenches’ work,” Hillery said of his work with the County Board. “I didn’t see the results of the impact and that’s something that I was really geared toward and I had been looking to make that type of impact in the community.”
Also Hillery said he missed a few of his daughter’s concerts which, until he started serving on the board, had not happened in the past.
“My daughter was understanding and accepting but when they’re young I’m not going to have these (moments) forever,” Hillery said adding taht his son is about to get involved with sports. “There was a chance that even if I served out my term I wasn’t going to run again because we want to grow our family and being so involved makes that difficult.”
But Hillery said he is grateful of his colleagues on the board and the opportunities he was able to receive from the county.
“Serving Racine County in any capacity has been an extreme honor for me,” Hillery said. “I truly believe in this county. I truly believe in the City of Racine which is where I represent, and it was a very difficult decision.”
Hillery did not rule out a future run for office.
Seat to remain open
Clark thanked Hillery for his service to the county and community “and I wish him the best in his next endeavor.
“Due to the proximity to the next election, Supervisor Hillery’s seat will be left open until his replacement is elected by voters on April 7, 2020,” Clark said. “Constituent service for 9th District residents will be handled by myself and Vice Chairman David Cooke in the interim.”
