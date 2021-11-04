County still deciding how to spend $38.1 million in ARPA funds

YORKVILLE — The county government is still deciding how it wants to spend its $38.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Some of its leaders have ideas.
An ARPA Advisory Committee, a subcommittee of the Finance and Human Resources Committee, has been appointed to help decide how to allocate the federal stimulus funds. The ARPA Advisory Committee met Tuesday evening before the Racine County Board of Supervisors meeting to get some ideas rolling.
A total of $6.4 million was proposed to be allocated in 2021 and 2022. The county has already received half of the $38.1 million and is set to receive the rest in 2022.
That $38.1 million is the second-biggest chunk any Racine County government entity is to receive through the $1.9 ARPA; the City of Racine is getting $46.98 million.
The U.S. Department of Treasury determines American Rescue Plan Act funding eligibility based on the following categories: public health, negative economic impacts, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay, infrastructure and revenue replacement.
“We are still very much in the midst of the global pandemic,” said Michael Lanzdorf, Racine County corporation counsel. “It’s important that we need to recognize that all the untold impacts may have yet to materialize, that they may still be coming. We would all urge the committee and the County Board to exercise with us all: restraint, moderation and to not be in a rush to spend this.”
He said the county should look at the ARPA categories where there is the greatest need in order to make a decision on what to spend the money on.
Tossing around ideas
In August, the county approved the essential employee pay package, a boost to certain employees’ wages for which money was already allocated.
Some money is additionally being put into the operational piece of the county budget “so we don’t experience a cliff at the end of 2024 or 2025 when the ARPA money is to be spent,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; all ARPA money is to be allocated by the end of 2024, per Congress. “I want to be sensitive to this process and be as collaborative and as open and transparent as possible with this money. Certainly (we) don’t want it to be ‘The county executive’ or ‘Jonathan Delagrave wish list,’ and I certainly want this process to be collaborative.”
“We don’t want to nickel and dime this,” Delagrave continued. “It’s important that we have one chance to transform our community. We have once chance to do some big things.”
The ARPA dollars are expected to help the county overcome the budget gaps caused by the pandemic and invest in the long-term health of citizens while tackling issues caused by COVID-19, Delagrave said during his budget address Oct. 5.
Human Services Director Hope Otto said she believes the county should prioritize the negative financial impacts internally, such as within the 1,000 county employees, before the county looks externally.
There are 903 organizations the county supports; if every organization asked the county for money, the entire $38.1 million could be evenly split as $40,000 going to each organization. If other industries are included — such as hospitality, tourism and business — each organization would get $5,000 or $6,000.
“We’re really not making any notable impact when we spread ourselves that thin,” Otto said.
Community members with ideas are encouraged to reach out to county staff or their respective county board supervisor. County supervisors will additionally be seeking out ideas.
Delagrave said he wants to focus on mental health services, broadband infrastructure and economic development, but he hopes the committee can meet again this month about other potential projects to spend money on, such as mental health and homelessness.
The next ARPA Advisory Committee meeting was set for Nov. 23, before the County Board meeting that evening.