County still deciding how to spend $38.1 million in ARPA funds

He said the county should look at the ARPA categories where there is the greatest need in order to make a decision on what to spend the money on.

Tossing around ideas

In August, the county approved the essential employee pay package, a boost to certain employees’ wages for which money was already allocated.

Some money is additionally being put into the operational piece of the county budget “so we don’t experience a cliff at the end of 2024 or 2025 when the ARPA money is to be spent,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; all ARPA money is to be allocated by the end of 2024, per Congress. “I want to be sensitive to this process and be as collaborative and as open and transparent as possible with this money. Certainly (we) don’t want it to be ‘The county executive’ or ‘Jonathan Delagrave wish list,’ and I certainly want this process to be collaborative.”

“We don’t want to nickel and dime this,” Delagrave continued. “It’s important that we have one chance to transform our community. We have once chance to do some big things.”