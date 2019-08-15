{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — With Jane Nikolai officially departed from the Racine County treasurer position, the county is seeking a new person to fill the rest of her term.

The county is asking for interested individuals to send a cover letter, resume and three professional references by Sept. 9 to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen either by email at wendy.chrstensen@racinecounty.com; by mail to the Racine County Clerk’s Office, Attn: Wendy Christensen, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403; or dropped off during business hours to the clerk’s office located on the north end of the main floor of the County Courthouse in Downtown Racine.

Nikolai, who served as county treasurer for over eight years, stepped down from her position on July 31 after accepting a job as assistant controller at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Racine County Board Chairman Russell Clark told the Executive Committee on Tuesday that he wanted to “make sure we do this absolutely correct” in finding the next treasurer.

“Eight and a half years ago when we were doing this, we really only said, ‘the Racine County treasurer job is open,’ and we put the state statute with it,” Clark said. “So this time we wanted to make sure that we put some mashed potatoes and meat together with this along with the gravy.”

The county is asking for a “detail-oriented and civic-minded public servant with strong business acumen, quantitative analytical skills and demonstrated commitment to excellence.”

The county is seeking individuals with a bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting or equivalent knowledge with years of experience.

The individual will oversee the collection of taxes and utility billings and day-to-day cash management and maintenance of financial records.

The job pays about $74,000 per year.

The county plans to accept applications up to Sept. 9 and afterwards the applications will be screened by a group made up of Clark, Racine County Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf, Human Resources Director Karen Galbraith and Finance Director Brian Nelson.

Applicants will go through an interview process and will be presented to the County Board’s Executive Committee, which will make a recommendation to the full County Board.

Whomever is selected will serve out the remainder of the term, which runs until January 2021. Since the county treasurer is an elected position, whomever is chosen will have to file paperwork in the spring to be on the ballot in November 2020 should they choose to run.

