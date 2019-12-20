County schedules 2-mile Highway D reconstruction in Rochester for 2021

ROCHESTER — The county plans to reconstruct almost two miles of Highway D (Washington Avenue) in 2021, seven years after the project was initially put on hold, according to Julie Anderson, Racine County public works director.
You have free articles remaining.
The project spans about 1.9 miles of the highway, from Heritage Road to North State Street in the downtown area. After a postponement in 2014, the road work received funding this year and will cost an estimated $650,000 for the county in 2021, when construction is set to take place.
The reconstruction is planned to add wider shoulders and “upgrade” curves along the road, Anderson said.
The state will also contribute funding due to the road improvements being for “highway safety reasons,” she added.