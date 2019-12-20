County schedules 2-mile Highway D reconstruction in Rochester for 2021

ROCHESTER — The county plans to reconstruct almost two miles of Highway D (Washington Avenue) in 2021, seven years after the project was initially put on hold, according to Julie Anderson, Racine County public works director.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The project spans about 1.9 miles of the highway, from Heritage Road to North State Street in the downtown area. After a postponement in 2014, the road work received funding this year and will cost an estimated $650,000 for the county in 2021, when construction is set to take place.

The reconstruction is planned to add wider shoulders and “upgrade” curves along the road, Anderson said.

The state will also contribute funding due to the road improvements being for “highway safety reasons,” she added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.