You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
County schedules 2-mile Highway D reconstruction in Rochester for 2021
0 comments

County schedules 2-mile Highway D reconstruction in Rochester for 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — The county plans to reconstruct almost two miles of Highway D (Washington Avenue) in 2021, seven years after the project was initially put on hold, according to Julie Anderson, Racine County public works director.

The project spans about 1.9 miles of the highway, from Heritage Road to North State Street in the downtown area. After a postponement in 2014, the road work received funding this year and will cost an estimated $650,000 for the county in 2021, when construction is set to take place.

The reconstruction is planned to add wider shoulders and “upgrade” curves along the road, Anderson said.

The state will also contribute funding due to the road improvements being for “highway safety reasons,” she added.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News