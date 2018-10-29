RACINE COUNTY — While the Foxconn project in Mount Pleasant has certainly taken a lot of time from county staff, there are other projects on the horizon that also will take time.
To help with that upcoming development, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has included a new full-time position, project manager, in the proposed 2019 budget.
If the project manager position remains as part of the budget after it is passed, the county plans to post the job and begin interviewing candidates.
Upcoming projects, Delagrave said, such as the sports complex at Pritchard Park, a new mental health center located at the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Service Center on Taylor Avenue, and potentially a new juvenile justice center are part of the reasons why a job is needed.
The juvenile justice center could be part of state’s plan to establish different centers around the state in an effort to improve the juvenile justice system.
“I think it would be unfair to ask our current staff to do their jobs and monitor and ensure these projects are done cost-efficiently, as well as on time,” Delagrave said to the County Finance and Human Resources Committee during a budget hearing last week.
As the county begins to enact a facilities plan, aimed at better utilizing space in county buildings, Delagrave said the project manager also will be tasked with keeping that plan on track.
Coordination and collaboration
If allowed to move forward, the project manager would also work with the County Board on various tasks such as research or other in-depth analysis and would have a salary around $80,000, including benefits.
“Chairman (Russell) Clark and I will have no problem being able to manage this position to be effective for our work team here at the county as well as being effective for the County Board,” Delagrave said.
Clark said he hopes this position will assist the Government Services Committee in identifying what initiatives the board should take on and which they should take a pass.
“I envision that to be the same relationship that I have with Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf,” Clark said. “We talk constantly. We have a good working rapport … I envision that to be the exact same with the project manager.”
According to a draft of job description, the project manager would be responsible for the planning and direction of major projects and strategic countywide initiatives including project negotiations, communication, training, resource and issue management, staff allocations and project planning, implementation and evaluation.
The project manager also would coordinate and co-develop strategic plans for Racine County leadership.
The budget proposal has the project manager starting in January but it’s possible after the budget it passed, that the individual selected for the position could start earlier.
