YORKVILLE — A new $6 million partnership between Racine County and the Racine Unified School District to build a sports complex at Pritchard Park is being proposed in the 2019 county budget, pending approval from both the school district and county boards.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced the initiative on Tuesday when presenting the county’s proposed $156 million budget for 2019 to the County Board. The budget, which needs to be approved by the board, includes a $51.2 million tax levy, $1.4 million higher than the 2018 budget.
The county plans to allocate $2.25 million toward the sports complex, money already set aside from the county’s 2017 budget, and provide an additional $750,000 in funding in the future for the facility. Unified plans to pitch in $3 million toward the facility.
Delagrave told The Journal Times in a budget briefing before the address that he hopes to raise another $3 million through private sponsorships.
If approved by both boards, the sports complex would be built in Pritchard Park at Durand Avenue and Ohio Street in Racine. The park is already the home of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, which opened on May 30.
Plans call for the complex to include a “state-of-the-art multipurpose stadium, plaza, concessions, and a varsity baseball field and varsity softball field.”
“While RUSD sports teams will use Pritchard Park for a variety of games and practices, this sports complex will be open to all area schools and community sports teams, youth teams and residents to compete, practice and enjoy,” Delagrave said in his address to the County Board. “I am confident this sports complex will be a game-changer, not only for our children, families and visitors, but for Regency Mall and other businesses in the area. We expect to break ground on the stadium next spring to open in time for the fall 2019 sports season.”
Regency Mall, which has struggled with retail vacancies in recent years, is located just west of Pritchard Park.
‘A great opportunity’
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien is confident the School Board will approve the funds.
The funds from RUSD would come out of its community fund, which can be used for collaborative projects with community organizations.
“This is a great opportunity for the students and this community to be able to have access to world-class athletic facilities, and the idea that it’s open to the entire community, it’s a great opportunity for us to partner with the county on a project like that,” Gallien said.
Gallien said this proposed facility allows for some flexibility for teams in the event they can’t use their own athletic fields.
“Moreso, it provides the type of facilities that we would like to have for all of our students and it fills a gap we have right now,” Gallien said. “Right now, our fields need a lot of upgrades, and this gives an opportunity to partner with the county and do it at a level where we probably wouldn’t have been able to do it on our own.”
School booster clubs will be able to use the facility to raise money for the programs.
“It’s not only an opportunity for our athletes to engage, but for our families to come to a venue that’s really high-quality and enjoy an experience that some of our facilities, right now, can’t offer,” Gallien said.
For the community
Delagrave said having the proposed sports complex combined with the aquatic center could help increase the morale within the community.
“We want high-quality amenities for our community; that’s what people have told me,” Delagrave said. “Yes, it’s athletic fields, but I also liken it to a communitywide gathering place. There’s going to be a plaza involved, where the community can gather.”
Delagrave said he’s confident the County Board will approve the appropriation of funds for the project.
“This community park and this partnership makes this park, to me, probably the best park in southeastern Wisconsin,” Delagrave said, adding that County Board members are excited about the proposal. “I really am confident that they understand how big this thing can be for the community.”
They should have built an indoor swimming pool/rec center, instead of the water park
RUSD has 3 million to contribute? Also, the “community” pool/water park is a joke. It’s not community, it’s a YMCA pool. I’m appalled that SCJ is letting it be run the way it was last year. The community hours are so limited. YMCA members get preferential hours there. I really thought this would be for the community like you hear about in other cities. Is that how the sports complex will be run too? They say it will be for area youth. Really? Just like the pool? I fear this will be run poorly too.
What about the Vietnam wall in 2019 ? Where will that go ?
I don’t get it weren’t they just talking referendum because there isn’t enough money to maintain current buildings, then they whip out 6 million to build more?
RUSD maintains (doesn’t)Case basebal field, city does Horlick baseball and bowl, which is now softball. How will county do with baseball field?
So RUSD has $3 million dollars, but they can not fix the pool at Case?
This map is confusing and likely outdated as it shows what appears to be two ice sheets where the current water park is located. Maybe an updated map would be a thing to have when planning to spend 6 million dollars?
