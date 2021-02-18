Racine County residents can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, or get on a waitlist, online starting Monday

Already given access to vaccines in Wisconsin are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.

"The Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options," a DHS news release stated.

The registry will be available to the public to schedule vaccine appointments, even though options will be limited as doses remain in short supply. They also come in addition to the vaccination efforts already being run by health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments.

"It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Thursday.

"The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment," a DHS news release said. "If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list. Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry."