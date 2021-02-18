Racine County residents can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, or get on a waitlist, online starting Monday

Residents under the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department — which includes all of Racine County except the City of Racine and the villages of Elmwood Park and North Bay — will be among the first in the state to be given access to Wisconsin's new online vaccine scheduling program.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday announced the planned staggered launch of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. According to the state, it "will provide a central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment."
CRCHD is one of 10 health departments that will be part of a pilot program of the Vaccine Registry, kicking off Monday. On top of getting people vaccinated, the goal of the pilot program "is to make sure (the software) is working the way we want it to," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk said Thursday.
More health departments are expected to get access on March 1, with all state vaccinators getting access on April 1.
A webpage is not yet ready for sign-up at CRCHD.com.
If you're eligible, and if you're not
Once sign-up is ready, the registry will “guide people in making an appointment," Willems van Dijk explained. The goal is to efficiently share patient data with vaccinators and the state to track vaccination progress.
Users "will answer a series of questions that will determine whether you are currently eligible for vaccine" and then the program "will tell you if you are eligible or not," Willems van Dijk said.
"If you are eligible," she continued, "it will take you to a list of vaccination sites that are near your home and you’ll be able to schedule an appointment.
"If you’re not eligible, it will put you on a waiting list for you to be notified for a future date for when you would become eligible.”
A phone line is also planned but not yet set up to access the same system.
Once vaccinations are scheduled through the registry, an email with a scannable QR code will be sent. That code can then be scanned when the recipient shows up for their appointment, with the intention of keeping vaccinations speedy and safe.
Expansions
March 1 is the tentative date for COVID-19 vaccine access being expanded to Wisconsin's teachers and others who work in child care, followed by grocery store workers and other high-risk groups. When the registry opens statewide, a link for sign-up will be available at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm.
Already given access to vaccines in Wisconsin are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
"The Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options," a DHS news release stated.
The registry will be available to the public to schedule vaccine appointments, even though options will be limited as doses remain in short supply. They also come in addition to the vaccination efforts already being run by health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments.
"It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Thursday.
"The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment," a DHS news release said. "If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list. Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry."
The registry is using Microsoft software, the same "vaccine registry system" that several states are using, according to DHS.
“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Evers stated. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply."
Added DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake: “This registry will help make the process of getting vaccines easier for Wisconsin residents and will also help partners across the state who are administering vaccines."