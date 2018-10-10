RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Human Services Department is attempting to help youths in the juvenile justice system, and now has more money to work with.
The department was awarded a $250,000 Innovation Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to help troubled youths build their skills and become successful school and community members, through a mentorship program.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced the grant in his budget speech on Tuesday.
Next year, the county is planning to launch a local program based on the highly successful Arches Credible Messenger program in New York City, which has significantly reduced its youth prison population by bringing services for youths and their families into neighborhoods.
The Credible Messenger program partners with children, families and case managers to serve as mediators and mentors and help children function within the community, without further involvement in the justice system. Program staff, or “credible messengers,” work with youth in group sessions and individually to promote positive behaviors. They support the children's well-being, help change or break generational cycles and address challenging life circumstances.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant, said Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto. "The Credible Messenger program complements our prevention and early intervention efforts to build critical skills in children and reduce the likelihood of Racine County youth being involved in the justice system. Ultimately, the Credible Messenger program will reduce recidivism for felonies and violent crimes, improve social skills and strengthen community connections.”
The “messengers” will include a mix of people who themselves have been involved in the juvenile justice system, who work in the private and nonprofit sectors and who are respected residents of the community. Through this program, Racine County aims to reduce the number of adolescents engaging in high-risk behaviors and connect children and families with resources to build life skills.
The program will serve 70 to 75 youths who reside in specific geographical areas within the Racine Unified School District.
