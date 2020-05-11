County/RAMAC release guidance for re-opening once Safer at Home ends

RACINE COUNTY — In preparation for the scheduled expiration of Safer at Home orders later this month, Racine County and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce have teamed up to provide guidance to businesses preparing to re-open.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and RAMAC President and CEO Matt Montemurro spoke with The Journal Times' Editorial Board on Monday about its Rebound Racine report, which looks at the challenges and resources available to various sectors of Racine County's economy.
It includes help for businesses to get needed personal protective equipment or PPE, financial resources and more.
"We really thought that re-opening the economy as soon as possible and a safely as possible is critical," Delagrave said. "I think the key is, how can we instill consumer confidence for people to continue to go out and to (help) our businesses and all the different sectors that have been part of this report?"
"That's important now for these businesses to start thinking about that and preparing," said Montemurro. "Because when that Safer at Home is lifted they are that much further ahead to getting their doors opened and they're not thinking about it once the announcement comes out; they're already proactively working on it ahead of time."
Delagrave also brought up creative solutions like municipalities closing down some streets to offer outdoor dining or allowing outdoor dining in parks to ensure proper social distancing.
Preparing for re-opening
The report lays out two phases businesses need to take into consideration before opening. The first phase is primarily focused on the health and safety of employees and customers: disinfecting spaces, putting health screening processes in place and acquiring sanitation supplies.
One need seen across several sectors is for personal protective equipment or PPE. Delagrave said the county's Emergency Operations Center has amassed PPE not only for front-line workers during the crisis, but to make it available for opening businesses.
"This isn't to pad their inventory; it’s a short term stoppage," Delagrave said. "If they open up and they put in orders for personal protection equipment and because of scarcity or demand, they’re not going to be able to get some of that for two weeks or four weeks or six weeks. We're going to be able to, in the short term, provide them that PPE so they can open up safely and consumers can walk in safely."
Delagrave said the county is generating a form that will be out later this week for businesses that want to apply for PPE, but emphasized it should be their second step after contacting their initial suppliers.
"We want to make sure that we're not over-promising and under-delivering," said Delagrave. "This is really about a stop-gap. We're asking them to go through their initial suppliers at first and then using the (Emergency Operations Center) as a secondary."
Orders will be processed through RAMAC, which is working with other chambers of commerce across the county to spread awareness about available resources. Those businesses in need of help can also contact the county by email at: rebound@racinecounty.com.
Phase Two, according to Delagrave is more nuanced and tailored to each sector. The sectors examined in the report include agriculture, business, education, faith, finance, government, health care, nonprofits and tourism. For example, Phase Two for agriculture includes re-opening farmer's markets while for education, it includes expanding internet access for students and families.
Delagrave stated that there is no re-opening timeline or policy tied to the guidelines but they are intended as a resource for business owners.
"We want businesses to make decisions for themselves on what is the best way to open up if a Safer at Home order does not exist," Delagrave said. "This document can be used to make those decisions and them be open as safe as possible."
