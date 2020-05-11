County/RAMAC release guidance for re-opening once Safer at Home ends

Preparing for re-opening

The report lays out two phases businesses need to take into consideration before opening. The first phase is primarily focused on the health and safety of employees and customers: disinfecting spaces, putting health screening processes in place and acquiring sanitation supplies.

One need seen across several sectors is for personal protective equipment or PPE. Delagrave said the county's Emergency Operations Center has amassed PPE not only for front-line workers during the crisis, but to make it available for opening businesses.

"This isn't to pad their inventory; it’s a short term stoppage," Delagrave said. "If they open up and they put in orders for personal protection equipment and because of scarcity or demand, they’re not going to be able to get some of that for two weeks or four weeks or six weeks. We're going to be able to, in the short term, provide them that PPE so they can open up safely and consumers can walk in safely."

Delagrave said the county is generating a form that will be out later this week for businesses that want to apply for PPE, but emphasized it should be their second step after contacting their initial suppliers.