County proposes land near airport for juvenile detention facility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The mission and the vision for the Youth Development and Care Center remain the same,” Delagrave said.

History

The amount of $290,000 for purchasing the former Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue with the intent of making it a juvenile detention facility (or at least a parking lot to serve the facility) was approved in July 2020, although word of it flew mostly under the radar until months later.

The majority of Racine’s 15 aldermen, as well as Mayor Cory Mason, opposed the county’s plan to build its juvenile detention center on Taylor Avenue. But, when the County Board voted to move forward with the $45 million project, only one supervisor, Fabi Maldonado, voted in opposition.

Opposition from Mason or the Racine City Council wouldn’t have any legal power on the Taylor Avenue property. The county owns the land and thus can build on it without city approval.

The proposed Racine County Youth, Development and Care Center will replace that facility and serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.