YORKVILLE — Following in the footsteps of the City of Racine, all Racine County voters may get the chance to express their opinions on medicinal marijuana and recreational marijuana — if it passes the County Board.
On Tuesday, the Racine County Government Services Committee voted to approve three advisory questions that could be part of the Nov. 6 ballot. The resolution has to be approved by the County Board before being put on the ballot.
The three questions are:
- Question 1: Should marijuana be legalized for medical use?
- Question 2: Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older?
- Question 3: Should proceeds from marijuana taxes be used to fund education, health care, and infrastructure?
The resolution was nearly only two questions; one of the questions was nearly taken off when committee member Tom Kramer attempted to simplify the resolution.
As an example, one of the parts nearly eliminated from the resolution was: “Whereas, felony second offense marijuana charges are disproportionately issued against African-American males in Racine County, continuing a pattern of racially biased justice system outcomes with lifelong negative impacts on those convicted and their families.”
The motion was defeated on a 3-3 tie, allowing the resolution to stand as-is, without major changes.
On Monday, the Racine City Council approved an advisory marijuana referendum for the Nov. 6 ballot, but that is just for City of Racine residents.
Sending a message to state
Committee member Melissa Kaprelian-Becker said she understands what Kramer was doing in trying to simplify it for the board, but she felt the language needed to remain because, “we are sending a message and we are sending, what we believe as a county as a whole, what is happening in our community.”
“Sometimes when you simplify things, it makes it a lot easier to move through because there’s less controversy,” Kaprelian-Becker said. “The topic is already controversial. So let’s bring it together as a whole and let’s not just pick it apart. I feel like we lose voices of our people when we do that.”
Count Board members Fabi Maldonado and Nick Demske put the resolution together and watched from the sidelines as the committee discussed it.
“I am beyond belief,” Maldonado said about the resolution passing. “I was nervous all day today and it feels great that this step was actually fulfilled.”
Maldonado said he plans to gather more information for fellow County Board members in the days leading up to the discussion by the board.
“Our elected officials need to hear the will of the people, and the will of the people are speaking loud and clear again, that we’re ready for change, we’re ready for this movement, we’re ready for the legalization of cannabis,” Maldonado said.
Stories shared
At the committee meeting, nearly 20 people spoke during public comment in favor of passing the resolution.
Committee Vice Chairman Tom Roanhouse said he was touched by the stories people shared about how marijuana positively affected their lives or a loved one’s life.
“Of all the horrific stories we heard today … if that doesn’t chill your heart than you’re not human,” Roanhouse said. “From a medicinal standpoint, it hurts my heart to think that we wouldn’t do this.”
Among those who spoke before the committee was Caledonia resident Jen Simpkins, who told the story of her father using marijuana to help ail some major physical issues.
“Many people who are on heroin now started on the same (pharmaceutical) problems that my father was prescribed to deal with his pain,” Simpkins said. “And we’re losing those people.”
Simpkins said she has never used marijuana for any purpose, but understands how a change in Wisconsin laws could potentially affect other parts of the community.
“As I’m seeing the disproportionate punitive way we treat, if I got caught with a joint versus someone with a different skin color than me,” said Simpkins, who is white.
Simpkins said she hopes the voters consider the possible benefits to those with medical needs and how there are potential social-justice impacts, too.
“Having been in public school growing up, the whole idea of it was ‘Drugs are bad,’ full stop,” Simpkins said. “I think a lot of people haven’t looked into it further than that. You’re taught that … and I listened, I never used it.
“But there are a lot of people getting tremendous benefit from it, and there are a lot of people being tremendously injured by it, just as how we as a society treat the use of this plant.”
The County Board meets next on Monday, where the resolution will likely get a first reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
AGAIN, race had to come into it didn't it? When are people going to stop using the race card and just seeing mankind as a whole race? Believe me a lot of white people get busted for wacky tobacky as well. Its just never in the statistics!
The war on drugs has been a failure at every level. Stop the reefer madness and make it legal! Let's start closing prisons and reverse the trend of spending more tax dollars on prisons than we do on our university system.
Its no longer about legalizing marijuana, the older people in the city need to open their eyes. Do you want your kids and grandkids to benefit from better educations. Are you aware of what they have done recently in Colorado, the taxes they received from legalizing weed have sent an entire graduating class year to college paid in full. Not to mention revenue can be used for roads and healthcare. I dont know about you but just look at our kids schools playgrounds they suck.
I’m curious what the outcome will be. I’d be surprised if Racine County voted in favor of legalizing marijuana. If legal, I wonder if we’d be allowed to grow it as well?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.