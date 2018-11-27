YORKVILLE — Despite the present weather conditions, Racine County officials are already looking ahead to summer. That could mean county residents might find themselves enjoying a cold beer on a hot day in a county park.
After a successful beer garden was operated last summer at Mount Pleasant’s Smolenski Park, Curt Foreman of BrewFest Partners is looking to expand events to county-operated parks.
Foreman has already made a presentation to the county Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee and is seeking approval four pop-up “biergarten” events at Quarry Lake Park on Northwestern Avenue in Mount Pleasant.
“We’re looking to do this as a pop-up event theme that would work in the appropriate venues, both here in Racine County and elsewhere,” Foreman said. “We already have two (events) that are pending for Smolenski. We could do upwards of five or six of these in the area next summer.”
BrewFest Partners, based in Caledonia, operated a German-style biergarten in Smolenski Park in July, which Foreman said brought about 1,200 people to the park over four days.
“One of reasons why we hosted it there, other than the amenities were very conducive … Mount Pleasant wanted to be able to attract people and create some (awareness) for that park,” Foreman said. “Many people who came to it noted they had not even heard of the park until they saw the advertisements for the biergarten.”
During that event, Foreman said several county supervisors who were there expressed interest in bringing a similar event the event to other parks.
Foreman said when he gave his presentation to the Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee, he found the committee members to be enthusiastic about the event and some expressed interest in possibly expanding the idea to western Racine County.
“It was a very positive response that we received from that committee,” Foreman said. “We want to offer a different and authentic atmosphere where people of all ages can come and partake in a somewhat relaxing social environment.”
Research continuing
Julie Anderson, director of Public Works and Development Services for the county, said there have been no requests for beer gardens at county-run parks other than Quarry Lake.
“We know there is a lot of interest, and there have been a few County Board supervisors who have been asking about how to accomplish this type of use in county parks,” Anderson said. “I would expect more action on this early in 2019, as we gather facts and more information with the increased demand for this type of venue.”
County officials are still considering policies and procedures for an event such as a beer garden, but Foreman is optimistic about next summer.
“We look to build these relationships and offer solid programming that people want to attend,” Foreman said. “I just think that there’s an opportunity and a need for these events in Racine County and we will hopefully would be able to provide some of that.”
Other beer garden in the area have been held at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville, Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park in Somers and at various locations in the Milwaukee County Parks system.
