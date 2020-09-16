County plans virtual Job Fest for Tuesday; resource fair this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — County officials have scheduled a virtual Job Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 featuring representatives from over a dozen local companies who will be available to talk with job seekers.

The event is planned to feature employers in the manufacturing and food service sectors, as well as staffing agencies. Representatives are to be available to discuss employment opportunities and conduct interviews with qualified applicants.

Anyone interested in participating should register by going online to bit.ly/racinejobfest, where they will receive more information on how to join the virtual job event.

In the last two years, the events drew hundreds of people in the City of Racine and City of Burlington, with dozens of residents hired directly or receiving job offers.

Resource fair Thursday

In addition to Job Fest, a drive-thru job resource fair sponsored by Southeastern Works is scheduled to take place from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. Those attending will receive packets with information on various employment-related resources aimed at helping lift residents into family-sustaining jobs.