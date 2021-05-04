County plans permanent tribute to 'natural leader' Peter Hansen by renaming County Board room

He had been elected Yorkville town chairman in 2011, and he continued in that role until 2018, when he and his wife moved to Union Grove. There, he accepted an appointment to a vacant seat on the Village Board, where he served from 2019 until last month.

He also served as a captain in the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, a member of the Wisconsin County Board Association, chairman for the Gateway Community College Board of Trustees, a member of the Racine County Economic Development Corp. board, and a member of the Racine County Children with Disabilities School Board.

Nancy said she and her children used to joke that their father was so busy, the first question when anyone called home was: “Is Dad in a meeting?”

As her husband’s health began to fail recently during his cancer fight, Nancy Hansen approached county officials about possibly planting a tree on county property in his memory.

She was a bit stunned when officials told her they instead wanted to recognize his service by putting his name on the County Board chambers, which are located in the county building at 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Nancy called it a “wonderful tribute” to her husband.

“He loved being on the board,” she said. “He loved everything about it.”