County offering tree seedlings

RACINE — For the 38th year, the Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public the opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings.

These bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25, include a variety of pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods. Prairie seed mix, wildflower seeds, fertilizer and water gel are also available.

Purchases can be made online at racinecounty.com/TreeProgram. The deadline to order is Friday, Feb. 26. Supply is limited and participants do not need to be a resident of Racine County.

Seedlings can be picked up at the Racine County Fairgrounds in mid-April; a specific date and time will be sent via mail. No trees will be delivered or shipped to customers’ homes, and all purchases are non-refundable.

The Land Conservation Office has annually provided low-cost tree seedlings to promote conservation and environmental stewardship throughout Racine County. For additional information or questions, contact Chad Sampson, Racine County conservationist, at 262-886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.

