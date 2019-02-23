BURLINGTON — After about a year in limbo, Racine County’s west-end employees are finally settled into their new home.
On Friday, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, surrounded by a who’s-who of area politicians, cut the ribbon on the new Racine County Service Center in Burlington, located in the Fox River Plaza at 1072 Milwaukee Ave.
Delagrave said the new space has a better layout, parking and accessibility than the county’s former Western Racine County Service center at 209 Main St.
“I think we really hit a home run here,” said Delagrave. “And I hope our residents out here are as proud as we are.”
County Services Navigator Ani LaFave coordinated a lot of the work to get the space ready. She said they tried to work with as many local contractors and suppliers as possible, which gave her the opportunity to meet members of the community.
She hired Burli Signs, 125 Front St., Burlington, to do the signs out front, including window decals listing all the services available at the service center. LaFave said they have already had people stop in to ask about services they didn’t know the Service Center provided.
“They wouldn’t have known before because (the former location) was off the beaten path,” said LaFave. “We may then be able to offer more services because we’ll know more about the need.”
Among the services provided at the center: Racine County child protective services, family court, workforce development, veterans services, energy and food assistance, and the Extension Racine County office.
The county has a 10-year lease for the space, with initial rent set at $61,451 per year for 4,727 square feet.
Reason for the move
In January 2017, Delagrave called for the building to be demolished by the end of 2018, citing its age and asbestos-laden roof. The July 2018 flood that devastated Downtown Burlington pushed back that deadline.
County spokesperson M.T. Boyle said the 209 Main building has been boarded up and secured. Because it has asbestos that needs to be removed, Boyle said the county hopes it can find a buyer willing to take the building.
Burlington Mayor Jeannine Hefty and local physician Thomas Niccolai have suggested the site of the former service center, along with the land now occupied by the neighboring Malt House Theatre, 109 N. Main St.; Roger’s Auto Sales, 233 N. Main St.; and Centaur Forge, 117 N. Spring St.; could provide a location for a riverfront performing arts center. Such a project is roughly estimated at $8 million to $15 million, including land-acquisition costs. A feasibility study is underway.
“I think we really hit a home run here. And I hope our residents out here are as proud as we are.” Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive
