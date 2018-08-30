RACINE COUNTY — Finding public defenders to represent indigent accused offenders has become incredibly difficult in Wisconsin. Many are blaming the shortage on low pay for government-employed attorneys, as compared to lawyers who work in private practice.
Public defenders are currently paid $40 an hour by the state. Court-appointed attorneys, also known as assigned counsel, are paid $70 an hour by the county in which they work, and that rate will be raised to $100 an hour starting in 2020.
The Racine County Board passed a resolution Tuesday, supporting efforts to close the gap, although no official changes have been made as of yet by state court officials, who have jurisdiction in the matter.
The right to what kind of attorney?
Court-appointed attorneys are private lawyers who the state can call upon to defend accused lawbreakers who cannot afford legal representation. Public defenders defend the same people, but are employed by the government.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court mandates the pay for both types of attorneys. And although it decided to raise the wage for court-appointed attorneys in June, it made no such change for Wisconsin’s public defenders, who have the lowest wage in the nation. It became $40 an hour in 1995 and hasn’t changed since.
This has led to some big problems, according to County Board Supervisor Janet Bernberg of Wind Point.
She said that there was one case in which the District Attorney's Office had to make more than 130 phone calls before finding a public defender, which Bernberg believes is the result of a shortage caused by low pay compared to lawyers who aren’t employed by the state.
“They are having difficulty finding people to be a defender,” Bernberg said.
Counsel vs. defender
In 2012, the American Bar Association found that the better paid an attorney is, the better outcomes that will result for their clients. And so, if a region has better pay for public defenders, their clients will be convicted less and have shorter sentences than someone with a court-appointed attorney, and vice versa.
The study added that convicted defendants who relied on the justice system for counsel rarely claim they were misrepresented. And those who do make the claim are rarely successful in winning an appeal.
If you’re accused of committing a crime, you don’t get to pick which kind of lawyer they get. It’s out of the defendant’s hands as to what kind of lawyer will defend them.
Balancing the pay for public defenders and court-appointed attorneys, then, could help ensure more equal representation, according to Bernberg.
“And so, if only for equity,” Bernberg said, “we think that there should be a move to increase the public defenders’ pay.”
The County Board passed the resolution unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That is because to get arrested in Racine has a high bar and is usually seen with repeat after repeat offenders...Which means typically another plea deal as the guy is guilty and they know it...there are Not to many jury trials in Racine of any substance ...the trials are done by guilty frequently arrested thugs who finally see a jury and get found guilty and get a weak sentence from a lib judge...gets out of jail or prison and the game keeps going...We need less attorneys and More prisons!! build them and fill them..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.