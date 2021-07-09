County Jail has seen 112% staffing turnover since 2019; pay raises aim to address problem

112% turnover

“We have a dire need,” Delagrave said during Wednesday’s county Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting, where the pay raises were passed by the committee and now can be reviewed by the full County Board. “I am very, very concerned about some of the essential services we provide to our residents.”

Essential services that operate 24/7 have moved to requiring overtime for current employees to cover open shifts. Capt. Bradley Friend, administrator of the jail, said officers are working overtime to cover the 27 open positions. At any given time, depending on the workload and shift, there are 18-28 officers on duty, according to Sgt. Michael Luell, public information officer for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.

In the last two years, Luell said the jail had 110 correctional officers resign. With approval for 98 positions, that means the turnover rate has been an astronomical 112%.

Operating the jail with 75% of expected staff doesn’t meet safety expectations, according to Friend.

“Quite frankly,” Friend said, “dealing with the safety and security of the facility becomes tough if we have to force someone to work a 16-hour shift and then say, ‘Well, tomorrow you’re going to have to do the same thing.’”