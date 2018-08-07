Town of Yorkville News

YORKVILLE — Racine County has advised the owner of Hribar Storage to put a stop to any camping on its property by out-of-town workers.

The county’s letter to Hribar, 2221, Raymond Ave., was sent after Yorkville Village Board members received anonymous tips that out-of-town workers were living in motor homes or campers at Hribar Storage. The county has not yet found evidence that these tips are true.

The property, owned by Hribar Land Management, is zoned for heavy industrial, general farming and residential and resource conservation.

“In no case may recreational vehicles be occupied as living quarters except within approved campgrounds,” stated the letter, signed by Jarmen Czuta, county development services zoning administrator.

Chopper Hribar, co-owner of Hribar Storage, told The Journal Times that there were a few people staying at the property “a while ago.”

He said they were only there temporarily and that they were already gone when the county sent the letter.

Hribar said he knew about the letter and said “it’s ridiculous.”

Although the county sent the letter to Hribar, it did so on behalf of the village. The county and Yorkville have had a code enforcement agreement since Yorkville incorporated as a village this spring.

Since June, when the anonymous tips came in, the county has sent two staff members to the site on three occasions, but they didn’t observe any people camping illegally on the grounds. However, the site is large, and they couldn’t see all the way into it, said Julie Anderson, the county’s director of public works and development services.

“We don’t have much to go on,” she said.

The letter requested that the company contact Czuta, so that someone from the county could meet the owner at the property to inspect to verify that recreational vehicles aren’t being occupied.

The company hadn’t responded to Anderson as of Monday afternoon, she said.

The issue remains under investigation.

