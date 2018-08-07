YORKVILLE — Racine County has advised the owner of Hribar Storage to put a stop to any camping on its property by out-of-town workers.
The county’s letter to Hribar, 2221, Raymond Ave., was sent after Yorkville Village Board members received anonymous tips that out-of-town workers were living in motor homes or campers at Hribar Storage. The county has not yet found evidence that these tips are true.
The property, owned by Hribar Land Management, is zoned for heavy industrial, general farming and residential and resource conservation.
“In no case may recreational vehicles be occupied as living quarters except within approved campgrounds,” stated the letter, signed by Jarmen Czuta, county development services zoning administrator.
Chopper Hribar, co-owner of Hribar Storage, told The Journal Times that there were a few people staying at the property “a while ago.”
He said they were only there temporarily and that they were already gone when the county sent the letter.
Hribar said he knew about the letter and said “it’s ridiculous.”
Although the county sent the letter to Hribar, it did so on behalf of the village. The county and Yorkville have had a code enforcement agreement since Yorkville incorporated as a village this spring.
Since June, when the anonymous tips came in, the county has sent two staff members to the site on three occasions, but they didn’t observe any people camping illegally on the grounds. However, the site is large, and they couldn’t see all the way into it, said Julie Anderson, the county’s director of public works and development services.
“We don’t have much to go on,” she said.
The letter requested that the company contact Czuta, so that someone from the county could meet the owner at the property to inspect to verify that recreational vehicles aren’t being occupied.
The company hadn’t responded to Anderson as of Monday afternoon, she said.
The issue remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
Well thanks for such investigative information!! I feel so much better now... SO now that you most likely ticked off some locals they may just open up there PRIVATE property to let campers on ...thanks for the motivation to help workers!! LEGAL workers... FOXSTOCK...wahoo..
---Airbnb. Plenty of places avail in Racine --Here's one. Say sleeps 14 $40. a night.
"Gorgeous! Lake Michigan Collection - Sleeps 14"
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/24561105?location=Racine%2C%20WI%2053402%2C%20United%20States&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
Racine
City of Racine ....$19. a night. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/20010983?location=Racine%2C%20WI%2053402%2C%20United%20States&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
Post it: why don’t you move them.
Cry baby ***
Hire locals and they can sleep at their homes.
Easy fix. The construction workers should call themselves undocumented and the many layers of social welfare in Racine will kick in and provide a place to stay along with food, medical care and maybe even a lawyer or two. No questions asked. Heck if the County Executive can back an illegal alien surely he could figure a solution for construction workers who come to his county to work his project.
Total waste of time! I think you have bigger fish to fry like Foxconn and the mess that is going to bring. This county is a complete disaster!
Do you clowns even read what you write. In the paper edition, the sub-headline is "No confirmation of workers camping at storage site" Yet your own written words confirm that they were. Hribar admitted they were. I'm glad the county is stopping this nonsense before it starts. Do we want workers building FoxConn camping in camp cities all around the county while this is being built with no water, sewer, etc.? Nip it in the bud before it becomes a slippery slope and gets out of control.
You gotta be kidding me!
Wow What a compelling story
"the county has sent two staff members to the site on three occasions", apparently the county is overstaffed if they can send two employees. Three times! One with binoculars to spy and one to watch his back, like a sniper team? All on the taxpayers dime. To capture an illegal camper! What a waste of time, money, and public relation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.