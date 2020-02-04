County institutes moratorium on adult establishment zoning requests

YORKVILLE — No one will be allowed to request establishing a new strip club, adult book store, sex shop or some other “adult establishment” in Racine County until at least October.
On Jan. 28, the Racine County Board unanimously approved a nine-month moratorium on zoning requests for adult establishments. The purpose of the moratorium is to ensure the county retains control over where adult establishments are allowed to go, and where they can’t.
The moratorium would have no effect on existing adult establishments, but it will prevent any new ones from being formally proposed until November.
The measure will apply only in communities where the county has zoning jurisdiction: The towns of Norway, Waterford, Burlington and Dover; and the villages that have adopted the county’s zoning ordinances.
The concerns
According to the ordinance, adult establishments can lead to increases in “criminal and other offensive activity,” depreciate nearby property values and also “encourage or facilitate the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.” As such, the county wants to make sure they are appropriately regulated.
The county’s current ordinance regarding adult establishments hasn’t been updated since 2003. With that amount of time passed, Michael Lanzdorf, corporation counsel for Racine County, wants to make sure that the county is able to “preserve the status quo” regarding adult establishments.
He said that the current ordinance was passed in direct reaction to a 2002 Supreme Court ruling, which stated municipalities can choose to block adult establishments if there is “actual and convincing” evidence that such establishments could create problems in a defined area.
But this ruling has been interpreted and reinterpreted by other courts. Lanzdorf wants to make sure the county’s rules are still appropriate, and this nine-month moratorium gives the county “an opportunity to review controlling court decisions and assess whether further adjustments are needed,” Lanzdorf explained.
Among the things Lanzdorf and Racine County staff will be reviewing during this nine-month moratorium include:
- Whether current ordinances or too inclusive or not inclusive enough for adult establishments.
- “The appropriateness” of the current requirements defining how close adult establishments can be to “other land uses.”
- “The extent to which some kinds of adult establishments may be banned entirely.”
After the moratorium, zoning changes could be in store.
Mount Pleasant action
In December 2018, Mount Pleasant instituted its own moratorium after its planners realized Mount Pleasant didn’t have much of anything in its zoning laws that could prevent a “prurient adult only” establishment from being set up anywhere in the village.
That moratorium is coming to an end, and an overhauled zoning code is making its way up to the Village Board, Community Development Director Sam Schultz said.
Within the yet-to-be-approved draft of the new zoning code, “sexually oriented businesses” would only be allowed in certain areas zoned for “industrial use,” preventing them from ending up in residential or business districts.