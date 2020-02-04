County institutes moratorium on adult establishment zoning requests

YORKVILLE — No one will be allowed to request establishing a new strip club, adult book store, sex shop or some other “adult establishment” in Racine County until at least October.

On Jan. 28, the Racine County Board unanimously approved a nine-month moratorium on zoning requests for adult establishments. The purpose of the moratorium is to ensure the county retains control over where adult establishments are allowed to go, and where they can’t.

The moratorium would have no effect on existing adult establishments, but it will prevent any new ones from being formally proposed until November.

The measure will apply only in communities where the county has zoning jurisdiction: The towns of Norway, Waterford, Burlington and Dover; and the villages that have adopted the county’s zoning ordinances.

The concerns

According to the ordinance, adult establishments can lead to increases in “criminal and other offensive activity,” depreciate nearby property values and also “encourage or facilitate the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.” As such, the county wants to make sure they are appropriately regulated.