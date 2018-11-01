Try 1 month for 99¢
Road construction
RAYMOND — County Highway U is fully reopen, Racine County Public Works & Development Services announced Thursday.

Starting just north of Two Mile Road, 3.5 miles of the highway has been closed since mid-June due to a culvert that had fallen into disrepair. The damage was noticed after heavy May rainfall.

The 3.5-mile stretch was supposed to have reopened in July or early August, but construction took longer than expected.

Local traffic was given back access to the road in October "while some wrap-up road work remained," according to a Racine County press release. The road is open to all drivers now that the culvert has been fully replaced.

