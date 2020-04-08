County health officials warn against ingesting chloroquine, despite COVID-19 cure assertions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department is warning people not to ingest chloroquine phosphate, despite President Trump's assertions that the anti-malarial drug has the potential to cure COVID-19.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported incidents of individuals ingesting non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate, a chemical for aquarium use that is commercially available for purchase at stores and through internet websites, resulting in critical illness or death.

"At this time, there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19," the statement read. "Chloroquine phosphate has a narrow therapeutic index—it can be toxic at levels not much higher than those used for treatment—which raises the risk of inadvertent overdose."

The health center states that individuals should not ingest aquarium products or any other chemicals that contain chloroquine phosphate. These chemicals are not intended for human consumption and can lead to serious health consequences, including death.