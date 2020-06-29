County Health Department releases updated COVID-19 reopening guidance: County at 'moderate' risk level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department on Monday released updated recommendations for reopening the community, advising that the risk level within its jurisdiction is “moderate.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has not gone away,” said CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner in a press statement. “We need the entire community to remain vigilant so that our case rate does not increase. If our COVID-19 cases surge, our hospitals may be overwhelmed, and we may experience an increase in preventable deaths. These are all unacceptable outcomes for our community. We must protect the most vulnerable amongst us.”

The CRCHD covers all of Racine County except for the City of Racine and villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park.

The case rate over the past two weeks is used to determine the local risk level. According to the Health Department, as of Friday 3% of COVID-19 tests in its jurisdiction were positive, down from a high of 17% in early April.

The Health Department recommendations are based on community transmission and the associated risk to community members.