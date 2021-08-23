County focused on building new juvenile center in Caledonia as public input period continues

CALEDONIA — Racine County seems to have its sights set on building its planned, state-of-the-art juvenile detention center in Caledonia near the John H. Batten Airport rather than in the City of Racine as was originally proposed.
But the plan is still far from locked in.
Last week, the county launched a new webpage regarding the tentatively titled Racine County Youth Development and Care Center. The webpage (redefining-youth-justice-in-racinecounty.hub.arcgis.com) contains a frequently asked questions page regarding the project. It also seeks more public input, which can be shared via an online page: survey123.arcgis.com/share/4a6d4fdd97ab4e439c578d503f627b8b
Next steps
While the webpage clearly states that “No,” the Caledonia location is not officially selected, details in the FAQ repeatedly refer to the Caledonia site as the best option with further details describing why the Taylor Avenue idea was no longer preferable: Primarily, the Taylor Avenue location brought with it an unforeseen multimillion-dollar cost.
According to the FAQ, after announcing the plan to build in the City of Racine at the former Brannum Lumber Yard on Taylor Avenue, across from the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., it was learned earlier this year “that it would cost an additional $3-5 million to construct the facility at the Taylor Avenue site due to poor soil and environmental conditions. In other words, the county would need to commit a sizable portion of the $40 million state grant to site-specific premiums rather than on what is best for our youth.”
A “Discussion regarding potential site locations for the Youth Development and Care Center — City of Racine/Village of Caledonia” is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Racine County Board Chambers, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
There has been significant opposition to both proposed locations, from elected officials in the City of Racine and from residents in Caledonia.
The construction company Payne & Dolan, owner of the land near the airport and which operates the quarry nearby, has indicated it is willing to sell to the county for $1 million. The county says this price is “considerably below the appraised fair market value.”
The county likely won’t budge from locating the facility on the east side of Racine County. Racine Unified is already planning to provide education to those housed at the center.
The county also wants the facility to be close to the city, from where the families of the majority of the youths incarcerated at the center are expected to reside. The goal is for it to be easier for families to remain involved in their child’s life even after law enforcement and/or the local government has stepped in, so as to ease transition back to home life when the child’s stay is complete.
Youth from Kenosha, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee, Rock and Jefferson counties also are expected to be housed there, although local youths are expected to remain the majority of residents.
Most of the construction for the facility is to be paid for by the State of Wisconsin. Racine County received a $40 million grant from the state, to be used to pay for the majority of the $43 million-$45 million facility.
Racine County leaders have repeatedly stated that, to those on the outside, the center won’t look like an incarceration facility, that it won’t look like a prison.
“The term ‘secure facility’ often triggers outdated perceptions and threatening images of prison-like exteriors with armed guard towers and tall barbed-wire fencing,” notes the FAQ. “The Youth Development and Care Center will not be that kind of facility.”
The current Racine County Juvenile Detention Center is windowless on an upper floor of the Kornwolf Service Center and generally accepted to be a bad environment for the kids housed there — most of whom already suffer from severe mental illness; Maricella Chairez, a 16-year-old who had been trafficked for sex and later underwent psychiatric treatment, committed suicide in the facility on Dec. 10, 2017.
The facility also has room for more than 100 kids despite its population being only a few dozen. The new facility would have a maximum of 48 residents.
This new design is pretty much the exact opposite of windowless current facility, including lots of natural light, eliminating physical barriers between youth and caretakers, and education becoming a focus. It is designed by Ramlow/Stein + TreanorHL, renowned architectural firms with experience in designing justice facilities with focuses on treatment rather than punishment — i.e., “trauma-informed design.”
The county notes that the proposed site in Caledonia is bordered by woods and a pond, which could add to benefits for youth.
In response to concerns about decreasing the value of Caledonia homes, the county said that “residential concerns about declining property values may be unwarranted” based on research about the impact of correctional facilities and housing.
“Housing outcomes in neighborhoods with correctional facility sitings did not differ from what would be expected if such establishments were not created. This finding held regardless of the correctional facility type,” states a University of Hartford study published in 2018.
Changing focus
Mental health has been a focus of both County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who was elected in April 2015, and Human Services Director Hope Otto, who took the post in May 2015. Delagrave was a superintendent of the current juvenile justice center, the served as county human services director until his 2015 election.
That mindset is reflected in statements made on the county’s new website, which states: “The nation is in the midst of a transformative shift in juvenile justice policy and practice that moves away from punitive detention and reflects increased awareness of adolescent development and behavioral decision-making ... The YDCC will be a centerpiece for Racine County that is expected to draw state and national attention for innovation and as a blueprint for design and construction of a secure juvenile justice facility aimed primarily at helping young people get back on track toward successful lives.”
