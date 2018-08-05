UNION GROVE — The 96th edition of the Racine County Fair was one of its most successful yet.
In 2009, about 76,000 residents attended the fair over a five-day period. During this year’s fair, which ran July 25-29, 96,500 people attended, and Fair President Jeff Busch attributes its success to many factors.
“We try to keep fresh acts on the ground every year,” he said. “There was a new Bengal Tiger show and a flat track motor cross race, which people were really interested in.”
In comparison to 2017, the 2018 fair attracted nearly 7,500 more people. Busch said that’s a testament to the use of social media.
“We’re doing a lot with social media now and it’s helping spread the word that we’ve got this fantastic event going on,” he said. “People are able to find out about more events because of apps like Facebook and Twitter.”
Busch couldn’t say how much revenue the fair totaled this year, but did mention that tickets were $10 each and a lot of tickets were sold to groups at a discounted price. Hypothetically, if every ticket was sold for $10 and 97,000 people attended, that’s nearly $970,000 in revenue from attendance alone.
“I’m hopeful that we can reach the 100,000 (attendance) threshold,” Busch said. “But we don’t know what the economy is going to bring with the arrival of Foxconn.”
Racine County Fair officials believe the 2014 fair was the most well-attended ever at 100,514.
This was Busch’s first year as the fair president. He said his most important role was making sure everyone else was doing their job.
“This was a tremendous first year for me being president of the fair,” Busch said. “The weather was perfect and the people had a great time; that’s all I can ask for.”
