County facilities to stay open for now; but Racine's zoo, community centers and library are closed

RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine and Racine County have come together to make a joint statement about what to do to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

In simultaneous news releases Sunday afternoon, the city and county said that "The outbreak and public response is extremely fluid," in a statement aiming to mentally prepare residents for changes to continue as the virus containment situation evolves locally and nationally.

“As a city we need to be as adaptive as possible to make sure we mitigate the impacts of coronavirus," Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

Racine County is planning on having its facilities open Monday, but that is subject to change.

Extra precautions have been taken in the City of Racine. The Racine Public Library and every City of Racine community center "are closed until further notice" and the Racine Zoo will all be closed for at least two weeks.

The Racine Health Department has also stopped distributing Pack n' Plays and will not be conducting car seat inspections for the time being. Scheduled immunizations will still be conducted, but no new appointments can be scheduled. HIV and STD testing will still be available on a limited basis, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

