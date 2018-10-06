Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERFORD — County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is scheduled to hold his next monthly constituent listening session from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St. County residents are invited to speak with Delagrave on any county-related topic. No appointment is necessary.

Accompanying Delagrave to the listening session will be members of the county executive’s staff and members of various county departments. County supervisors and other elected officials may also attend if their schedules permit.

Since taking office in 2015, Delagrave has held listening sessions each month in municipalities throughout the county. Listening sessions are typically held on the second Wednesday of each month, though these dates and times are subject to change.

