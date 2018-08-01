CALEDONIA — County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is scheduled to hold his next monthly constituent listening session from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. County residents are invited to speak with Delagrave on any county-related topic. No appointment is necessary.
Accompanying Delagrave to the listening session will be members of the county executive’s staff and members of various county departments. County supervisors and other elected officials may also attend if their schedules permit.
Listening sessions are typically held on the second Wednesday of each month, though the schedule is subject to change. Next month's listening session is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Waterford Village Hall.
Might have to try and make the listening session. Would like to find out if Mr. Fierro, who Mr. Delagrave showed support for, and mentioned consulted the County on immigrant issues, was being paid for his services.
