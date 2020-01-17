County executive issues emergency declaration on shoreline erosion

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Friday issued a declaration of emergency in Racine County in response to severe shoreline damage sustained in the City of Racine last weekend.
The declaration helps position the City of Racine for state and federal assistance should the total amount of damage meet required thresholds. Racine Mayor Cory Mason made a similar disaster declaration on Wednesday.
“We have been working closely with the municipalities along the shoreline to assess any damage,” said David Maack, Racine County emergency management coordinator. “At this time, only the City of Racine has reported significant damage, and we are working with them to compile the necessary information to request state and federal assistance.”
Delagrave’s declaration was nearly identical to Mason’s. It stated:
Be it known to all persons, that on this day, pursuant to the authority vested in my office under Chapter 323 of the Wisconsin Statutes and Section 6-115 of the Racine County Code of Ordinances, it is hereby declared a state of emergency exists in the County of Racine, for the following specific reason(s):
During the period of January 10 through 12, 2020, a severe storm caused great damage to the shoreline of the City of Racine. Specifically, extreme offshore-sustained wind speeds and gusts in excess of 50 mile per hour, coupled with water elevations already at or near record highs on Lake Michigan for the past year, created an unprecedented event along the shoreline in the City of Racine. Failures and breaches exist along both protected and unprotected shorelines in various City of Racine parks as well as failures to stormwater outfall infrastructure located at various points along Lake Michigan. Significant damage has been reported in the areas along: Pershing Park, Carre-Hogle Park, North Beach and Zoo Beach, and the bluffs near the north end of Racine Zoological Gardens.
I find that the damages extant and potential for disaster existing require extraordinary measures to protect the health, well-being, and safety of the people and property within the County of Racine and therefore request the State’s assistance.