RACINE COUNTY — For the first time since becoming Racine County Executive four years ago, Jonathan Delagrave is proposing health care cost increases in his upcoming 2020 budget.
Delagrave aims to raise deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for county employees and employees with family plans.
Delagrave added the increases are necessary to avoid “substantial employee layoffs” and under the proposed 2020 budget, which is yet to be presented to the full County Board, “we were able to keep layoffs minimal.”
He did not elaborate on what departments would be affected.
Currently, individual employees have a $400 annual deductible for in-network doctors but under the new health plan that number goes up to $1,000; while employees on the family plan currently have a deductible of $800, which is proposed to go up to $2,000.
The out-of-pocket costs are also planning to go up but not as much as the deductible.
Currently, individual employees have a $2,000 annual out-of-pocket cost in-network and the proposal is asking to increase the costs to $2,500. For employees on the family plan, the current annual out-of-pocket cost is $4,000 and under the new proposal that would rise to $5,000.
Budget presentation
The cost increases are set to be part of the 2020 proposed budget which Delagrave is scheduled to present to the County Board on Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
Delagrave presented the proposed increases to the County Finance and Human Resources Committee on Wednesday and stated the amount taken out of an employee’s paycheck amounts to roughly $8 per paycheck for individuals and $23 per paycheck for employees with a family plan.
“That’s not insignificant money,” Delagrave said to committee members. “I certainly am not downplaying that increase.”
Although this is the first time Delagrave has proposed employee health changes in the time that he has been county executive, it’s possible the health care costs could increase again next year.
“There’s not a promise that we won’t be back next year, we hope that we won’t,” Delagrave said. “I don’t want to overpromise and underdeliver.”
For the county, health care currently costs the taxpayers roughly $11,500 annually per active employee. Delagrave said those costs have risen $2,000 to about $13,500.
Delagrave said the initial increase was more; however, there were some changes made in the budget and the county plans on using health care reserve funds to keep the increase minimal.
Wellness center
Delagrave is advocating that employees use the Racine Employee Health and Wellness Center, saying it could save the county costs because it offers free preventative and non-preventative visits, labs and tests, and free medications for the top 50 prescriptions.
“The more we use (the clinic) we don’t generate claims back to our insurance company and that is how we can keep our costs level,” Delagrave said. “The claims that are generated are no fault of anybody … I’m not conveying (county employees) shouldn’t have gotten into that car accident, I’m not conveying that their kids shouldn’t have gotten sick, we have health insurance for employee wellness.”
One bright spot in the changes to employee benefits is dental care.
Racine County officials are proposing to switch to a premium dental care plan with Anthem, with enhancements to benefits including implants, not paying for lab fees and a “robust network.”
County Board Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said Delagrave has worked to keep health care costs low since taking office.
“I don’t make compliments very often, but seeing what goes on in the private sector on a daily basis, I think he’s done everything on behalf of the county and its constituents,” Wisch said. “Seeing what’s going on out there in real life outside of the county or government life, it’s not easy for anybody.”
City health care
The City of Racine also recently passed increases to employee health care contributions.
Under the 2019 plan, employees could choose between a couple different health plans.
For a 10% employee contribution plan, in-network deductibles were $400 for an individual or $800 for a family. Under that plan, the individual premium was $74.50 and the family plan was $196 per month.
With the 5% employee contribution plan, the deductible was $2,000 for the individual plan or $4,000 for the family plan. Under that plan, the individual premium was $35.59 per month and the family premium was $93.95.
The 2020 plan the City Council approved last week has only be one plan instead of two options. Employee contribution will be set at 7.5%, which is about $55 a month for an individual and $145 a month for a family. The in-network deductible will be set at $3,000 for the individual and $6,000 for the family plan. The maximum out-of-pocket costs will be $4,000 for an individual and $8,000 for a family.
