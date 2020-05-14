County death toll at 18 from coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — One additional death was reported in Racine County since Wednesday, bringing the county’s COVID-19 fatality total up to 18.

County officials on Thursday afternoon reported 892 confirmed COVID-19 cases since outbreak numbers began to be tallied, 592 within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which covers Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, along with 77 probable cases and six deaths.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county’s other 14 municipalities, confirmed 300 cases with 92 probable cases and 12 deaths.

That is up from 820 confirmed cases on Wednesday, with 538 in the city’s jurisdiction and 282 in the CRCHD jurisdiction.

Of 133,873 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 11,275 came back positive, a rate of 8.4%. This was 373 more positive tests since Wednesday.

Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,387 cases) and Brown County (with 1,999 cases). Kenosha County is fourth with 762 cases and Dane County is fifth with 494 cases.

As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 444 cases as of Thursday and Walworth County had 251 cases, according to state figures.

