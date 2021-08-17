 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County data: Racine, Sturtevant, Union Grove residents most vulnerable for COVID-19 outbreaks
0 Comments
COUNTY COVID-19 DATA

County data: Racine, Sturtevant, Union Grove residents most vulnerable for COVID-19 outbreaks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccination vulnerability map

This map depicts data based on how many residents in each area of Racine County, compared against other vulnerability metrics. Residents from the City of Racine, the Village of Sturtevant and the Village of Union Grove have some of the lowest numbers of fully vaccinated people in the county may be at the highest vulnerability for COVID-19 infection.

 Journal Times graphic

YORKVILLE — Data released by the county shows residents from the City of Racine, the Village of Sturtevant and the Village of Union Grove are at the highest vulnerability for COVID-19 infection in the county.

Travis Richardson, director of performance and analytics with the county, and Data Analyst Bethany Tangerstrom gave a presentation on Racine County residents’ vulnerability and vaccination rates to the County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Richardson and Tangerstrom showed the data collected via interactive maps. The maps noted which general areas on average had residents receiving at least one vaccine dose and residents fully vaccinated. Data came from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social vulnerability index data from the U.S. Census.

The lower vaccination rates in Racine, Sturtevant and Union Grove, in addition to being more densely populated, are what drove up their vulnerability metrics.

The maps additionally note which areas are of high and low vulnerability.

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

Social vulnerability such as one’s socioeconomic status — poverty, unemployment or no high school diploma — or household composition (individuals 65 years and older, those with disabilities or single-parent households) significantly impact how residents contract, manage and recover from COVID-19, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a joint statement with the Racine County performance and analytics department.

Maps will be updated bi-weekly as new data comes in.

The performance and analytics department said the reason for the presentation was that the county aims to provide evidence-based, transparent, and real-time reporting that helps residents and communities make the best decisions for themselves and their families during the pandemic.

“Racine County Board Supervisors also sought a better sense of vaccination rates within their districts,” Delagrave along with the performance and analytics department said in the joint statement. “Our hope is residents and communities have reliable, real-time information to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

98% of people in U.S. live in a high or substantial risk of transmission in comparison to the 19% about a month ago.

When asked if the county was pleased with the progress of the vaccination rates, the two parties said the county is simply pleased when residents have information to make informed decisions.

Reasons for not getting vaccinated often vary from person to person and community to community, according to the statement.

“Equipped with community-based, real-time information, our hope is each resident and community can make the best decision for themselves and their families,” Delagrave and the performance and analytics department said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New film explores forgotten space exploration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News