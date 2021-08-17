County data: Racine, Sturtevant, Union Grove residents most vulnerable for COVID-19 outbreaks

YORKVILLE — Data released by the county shows residents from the City of Racine, the Village of Sturtevant and the Village of Union Grove are at the highest vulnerability for COVID-19 infection in the county.
Travis Richardson, director of performance and analytics with the county, and Data Analyst Bethany Tangerstrom gave a presentation on Racine County residents’ vulnerability and vaccination rates to the County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Richardson and Tangerstrom showed the data collected via interactive maps. The maps noted which general areas on average had residents receiving at least one vaccine dose and residents fully vaccinated. Data came from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social vulnerability index data from the U.S. Census.
The lower vaccination rates in Racine, Sturtevant and Union Grove, in addition to being more densely populated, are what drove up their vulnerability metrics.
The maps additionally note which areas are of high and low vulnerability.
Social vulnerability such as one’s socioeconomic status — poverty, unemployment or no high school diploma — or household composition (individuals 65 years and older, those with disabilities or single-parent households) significantly impact how residents contract, manage and recover from COVID-19, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a joint statement with the Racine County performance and analytics department.
Maps will be updated bi-weekly as new data comes in.
The performance and analytics department said the reason for the presentation was that the county aims to provide evidence-based, transparent, and real-time reporting that helps residents and communities make the best decisions for themselves and their families during the pandemic.
“Racine County Board Supervisors also sought a better sense of vaccination rates within their districts,” Delagrave along with the performance and analytics department said in the joint statement. “Our hope is residents and communities have reliable, real-time information to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”
When asked if the county was pleased with the progress of the vaccination rates, the two parties said the county is simply pleased when residents have information to make informed decisions.
Reasons for not getting vaccinated often vary from person to person and community to community, according to the statement.
“Equipped with community-based, real-time information, our hope is each resident and community can make the best decision for themselves and their families,” Delagrave and the performance and analytics department said.